Wonder of the Weasel

Kim Schilling, Director, Animals for Awareness The domesticated ferret is mischievous and playful, loving and intelligent. He's also becoming one of America's favorite companion animals. Enter the home of a ferret lover and you're likely to see colorful toys, winding play tubes and litter boxes scattered about. You may ask with wide eyes, "What was that?" as several fuzzy blurs whiz past your feet. The ferret owner will caution you to shuffle your feet as you make your way from one end of the room to the other, so that you don't accidentally harm any of the critters running about. Ferret lovers are serious about this business of ferrets, and they have every right to be. Practically unheard of as a household pet just 30 years ago, the domestic ferret has stolen the hearts (as well as the socks, keys and varied other small objects) of millions of people around the world. In the United States, ferrets have become one of the most popular companion animals, with more than 8 million owned by approximately 4 million households, according to a 1997 survey by the Annapolis, MD-based American Ferret Association. So what is it about ferrets that captivate those who love them? How will you know if a ferret is the right pet for you? Admittedly, ferrets are not ideal for everyone, and not everyone is capable of being an ideal ferret owner. According to Bill Killian, owner of Zen and the Art of Ferrets, a ferret shelter in Star Tannery, VA, "Potential ferret owners must be ready for a change in lifestyle." It's important to know where you stand before making such a commitment.

Fascination with Ferrets

The companion ferret can date its ancestry to roughly 60 B.C., when Caesar Augustus brought ferrets to the Balearic Islands in an attempt to control the rabbit population. Hunters placed them in rabbit holes to "ferret out" their prey. Ferrets are believed to have arrived in the United States about 300 years ago, but it wasn't until the 1960s, after several books were published extolling the animal's qualities, that their appeal as pets began to spread. Many of these qualities makes the ferret an ideal pet for both the homeowner and apartment tenant, and their small size makes them particularly appealing for city living. They range in size from 13 to 16 inches long, with an additional three to four inches for the tail, and usually weigh between three quarters and three and a half pounds. With an average life span of seven to nine years, ferrets are considered geriatric at four to five years of age. There are always exceptions to this statistic, and many ferrets live 10 to 12 years or longer. "The reason for such long-lived individuals," says longtime ferret owner Sandy Repper of Los Lunas, NM, "is an indeterminable combination of genetics, diet, proper care and, of course, a little luck." Like deer and rabbits, ferrets are "crepuscular," which means they're most active at dust and dawn. Given their own way, ferrets will happily snooze away 18 to 20 hours of the day, waking only to greet you in anticipation of playtime. This schedule adaptability makes ferrets wonderful pets for people who work odd hours. And while people who decide to add a cat or a dog to the family often consider such attributes as breed and size, ferret owners need only worry about temperament. Domestic ferrets are all the same "breed"—only color and personality distinguishes them from one another. Ferrets and the Family

As with many small animals, ferrets and very young children often don't mix. For ferrets, young children may lead to anxiety, rough play or fear-biting. Due to their small size, ferrets run a high risk of being crawled on, dropped or stepped on. Any interaction between ferrets and children should be supervised by a ferret-knowledgeable adult. And while many ferrets are relinquished to shelters due to the birth of a new human baby, it doesn't have to happen. Ferrets are no more dangerous than a dog or cat to a baby, but like all animals, ferrets can be unpredictable. In addition, a baby or small child can easily harm a pet, which could also provoke the animal to bite in self-defense. Ferrets are also natural predators and may pose a threat to small animals such as rodents, birds, rabbits and kittens. However, ferrets will frequently do very well with adult dogs and cats, although the interaction between the pets should be closely monitored. Constant supervision must be provided during playtime or when introducing ferrets to other family members, human or animal.

The Adoption Option

It may be difficult to resist that bouncing ferret kit (baby) in the local pet store, but you should take several things into consideration before deciding where to get your ferret. According to Kim Rushing, the director of Manahawkin, NJ-based KiSta Ferret Rescue, there are more than 114 ferret shelters in the United States, and they're filled to capacity with healthy, adoptable ferrets. In addition to saving a life, there are a number of reasons to adopt a ferret from a shelter. Kits, which are normally sold in pet stores, are very demanding and require a great deal of training and socializing. Many people don't have the time, patience or consistency to work with them, and inexperienced owners often end up with nippy adult ferrets due to improper handling and training. "Adopting a ferret from a shelter or rescue instead of purchasing an untrained kit means skipping the pains of litter training and nip training," says Killian. Also, ferret shelters provide behavior training, and most adult ferrets in shelters are well-socialized, eager to love and be loved and bond quickly with a new family. Ferrets often do best in pairs or trios and will readily accept a new cagemate with very little fuss. The love to snuggle and play with each other, so it is advisable to adopt two or three ferrets. They also grieve, sometimes severely, when a cagemate is lost. In the case of a trio, if one ferret dies, the remaining two will have each other for company. When choosing a ferret, make sure he has bright, clear eyes free of any discharge; his nose should also be free of discharge. His fur should be shiny and soft (although some older ferrets have coarser fur) with no missing patches. There should be no signs of diarrhea, and he should be inquisitive and alert when you approach or handle him. Belly bloating may be indicative of internal parasites or another medical condition. A new ferret should be quarantined for a few days before being introduced to existing household ferrets to be sure he is harboring no illnesses. The newcomer should be given some time in a quiet place to become acclimated. Ferrets adjust quite easily, though, and in no time he'll be ready to meet all the family members and explore his new surroundings. Ferret Proofing and Playtime

Ferrets exhibit many of the same silly quirks that we love in puppies and kittens. "Ferrets are genuinely happy, carefree animals," says Rushing. "When they play, they play like they've never played before, and might not ever get a chance to play again." Some ferrets will learn tricks. Some answer to their name. Others come running at the sound of a squeaky toy. "My ferret Zappa will open the fridge and steal hot dogs and bacon," adds Rushing. "We've modified the fridge, but if he's nearby when it's opened, he'll still try to pull off a covert hot dog theft." But perspective owners need to remember that ferrets are not dogs, nor are they cats in funny-shaped bodies. Although they may walk on a harness and leash like your dog or use the litter box almost as faithfully as your cat, ferrets have their own unique personalities and needs. Both owners and potential owners often overlook the ferret's intelligence and creativity, and many people fail to realize what's really involved when they scoop up that ferret and impulsively cart him home. While ferrets may be small, they do not thrive when left in a cage all day. Although adequate ferret cages have multiple levels with ramps leading from one to another, ferrets need to be able to run and play freely for at least two to three hours per day. This keeps them in shape physically and mentally. Restricted ferrets may end up depressed, unfit and overly destructive. Many ferret aficionados devote an entire safe playroom to their ferrets. While space may limit your ability to go this far, concessions must be made for playtime. Ferrets require as much commitment from their humans as any other pet. "Ferrets are high-energy, fun-loving balls of fur that steal your heart and everything else," says Repper. As such, ferret owners must painstakingly examine all areas of their home for potential hazards. Ferrets will go to great lengths to find the flaws in your ferret-proofing techniques. For this reason, ferret-proofing is an ongoing task. "The most common dangers are crush injuries from recliners, sofa beds or other pieces of furniture, or even from being stepped on by humans. Large appliances and escapes to the outdoors also top the list," says Repper. Living successfully and safely with ferrets is a complete lifestyle, from the chronic shuffling of your feet, to habitually leaving toilet lids down, to sorting through all the laundry before running it through the washing machine. While books, magazines and websites offer advice on ferret-proofing, the best information often comes from experienced ferret owners. Ongoing enrichment plans should also be made for your companion ferret. This can be as simple as rearranging his cage and adding new toys, to more extravagant plans such as hiding goodies in plastic Easter eggs. Hard toys, such as plastic cat toys or hanging parrot toys, are ideal. (Avoid anything that can be chewed and ingested, such as foam rubber or soft plastic.) Invent games that stimulate the ferret's curiosity. Put his favorite furry toy on a string and make him chase it or jump for it. Float some ping pong balls in a shallow pool of water. Be creative and have fun, making sure you take advantage of all the ferret's senses and personality traits. A bored ferret is an unhappy ferret.