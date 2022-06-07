Bunny Feeding & Nutrition: What Do Pet Rabbits Eat?

How to Care for a Bunny

A well-balanced diet for rabbits is very important. Proper nutrition is essential for good health & longevity. Rabbits need hay, a good high fiber pellet (free of nuts/seeds/dyed bits), fresh vegetables, and clean water. If your rabbit is allowed to go without food for too long, a serious condition called enteritis can occur. This is a shutdown of the intestinal tract caused by a lack of food to digest. Here’s a breakdown of what to feed a rabbit:

HAY

Your rabbit should have a generous amount of hay available at all times. It’s nutritious and a vital source of fiber. You can make a big hay “nest” in the bunny’s litterbox and he’ll be happy as a clam. This will also encourage good potty habits and minimize hay mess. Don’t worry – bunny won’t eat anything he’s soiled! Commonly found hays are timothy, oat, oat/barley, and alfalfa. Alfalfa is good for growing buns up to one year of age but is too high in calcium and fats for adult buns. You can often find fresher and cheaper hay at a feed and tack store that carries it by the bale. Ask if they sell it “by the flake” which is a good-sized chunk cut from a bale. You can also inquire at exotic vet’s offices, they sometimes carry hay for sale. Keep it cool and dry in a trash can or storage container stored where it won’t get wet or moldy. Never feed moldy hay to a rabbit, it can sicken them and even cause death.

PELLETS

Limited pellets (plain only! no seeds, nuts, colored tidbits): 1/4 cup, per 5 ft. of body weight per day. Avoid bargain pellets and “fiesta blends” containing corn/nuts/seeds/etc. The rabbit physiology isn’t built to process the high doses of fats and proteins contained in these mixes. These foods lack the proper nutrients needed by your rabbit and over the years can cause serious health problems resulting in obesity, compromised organ function, and subsequently a shortened lifespan. It’s the health equivalent of raising your child on a diet of nothing but fast food. (Be aware that some pet foods contain a preservative called ethoxyquin, (or BHT) which is a known cancer-causing agent.) A good pellet has a minimum fiber content of 25% and a maximum protein content of 14%. Pellets should be fed in limited measured amounts daily, varying by the weight of your rabbit, its breed, or health issues. Oxbow Brand makes an excellent pellet with formulas specialized by age. (Bunny Basics T for adults and Bunny Basics 15/23 for juveniles.) Two other widely used formulas are Purina Lab Rabbit and American Pet Diner. (APD also has 2 pellets: timothy and alfalfa). Brown’s brand is o.k. too.