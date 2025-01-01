Guinea Pigs: Facts & History

Today, guinea pigs hold a special place in the hearts of many people, whether they are reminiscing about childhood memories or experiencing the unique charm of these complex small mammals for the first time.

Wondering what some interesting facts about guinea pigs are? ? Read on to learn more about guinea pig facts, history, behavior, and communication.

Guinea Pig Facts

Cavies (a nickname for guinea pigs, which comes from the scientific name for the guinea pig Cavia porcellus) come in a variety of colors and hair types, but it is their personality and behavior that make them so appealing.

Factors That Influence Guinea Pig Lifespan

Guinea pigs live approximately five to seven years when well-cared for.

Fun guinea pig fact: The world’s oldest guinea pig was 14 years and 10.5 months old, a Guinness World Record held by Snowball from Nottinghamshire, UK. Snowball died on February 14, 1979.

How did Snowball’s lifestyle differ from that of other guinea pigs? There is no concrete evidence. However, while guinea pigs may often live five to seven years, various factors may influence their lifespan, including:

Diet: Guinea pigs need constant access to food, which may include unlimited access to orchard grass (or timothy hay). Additionally, recommended is about one cup of vegetables per day (including a wide variety of types of vegetables) and about 1/8 cup of high-quality pellets.

Care: Remember that guinea pigs can be easily led and are generally fragile creatures, so ensure that your guinea pig is handled with care , away from other pets, and that children handle them with close supervision.

Genetics: Guinea pigs come in various shapes and colors. Some breeds of guinea pigs are more likely to develop certain health issues than others. Check with your veterinarian to appropriately assess the health risks your unique cavy may face.

Guinea Pig Appearance & Size

Domestic guinea pigs are relatively large rodents, weighing between one to three pounds and measuring eight to sixteen inches in length. Additionally, their coloration is quite variable. Coats can be white, cream, tan, reddish-brown, chocolate-brown, black or a combination of these colors. Their fur varies in length and texture, including:

Coarse and short

Silky and long

Smooth and short

Smooth and long

find guinea pigs grooming themselves often, especially if they’re long-haired. Long-haired guinea pigs benefit from daily brushing because their hair can form tangles when left unkempt.

As general identifying features, guinea pigs have short limbs, large heads, large eyes, short ears and robust bodies. They do not have an externally visible tail. They have sharp and short claws, and their feet have hairless soles. If you’re looking for their footprints, you could find little prints indicating they have three toes on their hind feet and four toes on their forefeet.

Are Guinea Pigs Sensitive to Sounds?

Guinea pigs can detect up to 46,000 hertz, while humans may detect between 16,000 and 20,000 hertz. “What sounds do guinea pigs like?” you may ask. Their sensitivity to sound means they may enjoy a quieter, more peaceful environment.