Guinea Pigs: Facts & History
Today, guinea pigs hold a special place in the hearts of many people, whether they are reminiscing about childhood memories or experiencing the unique charm of these complex small mammals for the first time.
Wondering what some interesting facts about guinea pigs are? Interested in diving into some guinea pig history? Read on to learn more about guinea pig facts, history, behavior, and communication.
Guinea Pig Facts
Cavies (a nickname for guinea pigs, which comes from the scientific name for the guinea pig Cavia porcellus) come in a variety of colors and hair types, but it is their personality and behavior that make them so appealing.
Factors That Influence Guinea Pig Lifespan
Guinea pigs live approximately five to seven years when well-cared for.
Fun guinea pig fact: The world’s oldest guinea pig was 14 years and 10.5 months old, a Guinness World Record held by Snowball from Nottinghamshire, UK. Snowball died on February 14, 1979.
How did Snowball’s lifestyle differ from that of other guinea pigs? There is no concrete evidence. However, while guinea pigs may often live five to seven years, various factors may influence their lifespan, including:
- Diet: Guinea pigs need constant access to food, which may include unlimited access to orchard grass (or timothy hay). Additionally, recommended is about one cup of vegetables per day (including a wide variety of types of vegetables) and about 1/8 cup of high-quality pellets.
- Care: Remember that guinea pigs can be easily startled and are generally fragile creatures, so ensure that your guinea pig is handled with care, away from other pets, and that children handle them with close supervision.
- Genetics: Guinea pigs come in various shapes and colors. Some breeds of guinea pigs are more likely to develop certain health issues than others. Check with your veterinarian to appropriately assess the health risks your unique cavy may face.
Guinea Pig Appearance & Size
Domestic guinea pigs are relatively large rodents, weighing between one to three pounds and measuring eight to sixteen inches in length. Additionally, their coloration is quite variable. Coats can be white, cream, tan, reddish-brown, chocolate-brown, black or a combination of these colors. Their fur varies in length and texture, including:
- Coarse and short
- Silky and long
- Smooth and short
- Smooth and long
You’ll find guinea pigs grooming themselves often, especially if they’re long-haired. Long-haired guinea pigs benefit from daily brushing because their hair can form tangles when left unkempt.
As general identifying features, guinea pigs have short limbs, large heads, large eyes, short ears and robust bodies. They do not have an externally visible tail. They have sharp and short claws, and their feet have hairless soles. If you’re looking for their footprints, you could find little prints indicating they have three toes on their hind feet and four toes on their forefeet.
Are Guinea Pigs Sensitive to Sounds?
Guinea pigs can detect up to 46,000 hertz, while humans may detect between 16,000 and 20,000 hertz. “What sounds do guinea pigs like?” you may ask. Their sensitivity to sound means they may enjoy a quieter, more peaceful environment.
Guinea Pig History
When Were Guinea Pigs Domesticated?
The history of guinea pigs spans over 500 years. If you’re wondering why guinea pigs were domesticated, it was initially for food. Now, they’re wonderful companions. They were first domesticated in South America and introduced to Europe in the 1500s by the Spanish and later the Dutch, where domesticated guinea pigs gained popularity as novelty pets among the wealthy.
What Do Guinea Pigs Originate From?
Molecular and breeding studies suggest that domestic guinea pig origins likely stem from the various wild guinea pigs, including the following:
- Brazilian Guinea Pig: Lives in Colombia, Venezuela, the Guianas and Argentina
- Shiny Guinea Pig: Found in eastern Brazil
- Montane Guinea Pig: Located from Peru to northern Chile and northwestern Argentina
Guinea Pig Behavior & Vocal Communication
Did you know that when guinea pigs don’t want to be petted, they’ll jerk their head back in protest? On the other hand, when guinea pigs are happy, it’s believed that they “popcorn,” which looks as it sounds: they joyously hop around like kernels popping into popcorn!
Guinea pigs are very social creatures that may be happier living in pairs, though be wary of pairing unneutered males or the opposite sex together. Unneutered males tend to fight each other and, as with other rodents, the opposite sex may mate and produce very quickly. Good pairing combinations may include:
- Two females
- Multiple females with one neutered male
- Two neutered males
What Sounds Do Guinea Pigs Make?
Did you know that guinea pigs whistle with excitement? They can do this when someone offers them a treat or comes into their room. Some are more talkative than others and produce a soft, rhythmic burbling as they percolate happily from one place to another. Essentially, guinea pigs can purr!
Guinea pig sounds are perhaps the most enjoyable aspect of guinea pig adoption or purchasing. Guinea pigs are not quiet pets. Communication in the form of squeaks, rumbling and rattling is an integral part of cavy life.
You might wonder, “What does this guinea pig’s sound mean?” One vocalized guinea pig communication, fondly called a “wheek” appears reserved for cavy-to-human interaction and is thought to mean, “Give me food!” Some of the sounds they make include:
- Wheeking
- Purring
- Rumbling
- Squealing
- Screaming
- Chutting
If your guinea pig makes a wheezing sound when breathing, it may indicate respiratory or cardiac issues. You’ll want to visit a veterinarian to check the underlying cause.
For more expert tips about your new pet’s health, explore our other pet care articles.