Calories in Wet Dog Food
Pet obesity is a serious problem affecting over half of the dogs and cats in the U.S. Helping your dog maintain a healthy weight is an important part of regular dog care. But how many calories are you really giving her? Find out below and help keep your dog trim and healthy for many years to come.
Provided by The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention.
|Canned & Pouch Dog Food
|Calories Per Can/Pouch (Unless Otherwise Noted)
|Last Updated
|Advanced Pet Diets - Select Choice All Natural (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Chicken & Rice Skin & Coat Formula
|445
|11/14/2011
|Lamb & Rice Skin & Coat Formula
|531
|11/14/2011
|Alpo (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Classic Chunky with Beef
|401
|11/23/2011
|Classic Chunky with Chicken
|401
|11/23/2011
|Classic Ground with Beef Simmered in Sauce
|371
|11/23/2011
|Classic Ground with Chicken Simmered in Sauce
|365
|11/23/2011
|Puppy Classic Ground with Chicken & Rice Simmered in Sauce
|396
|11/23/2011
|Chop House Originals - Roasted Chicken Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices
|31.16 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Chop House Originals - Filet Mignon Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices with Angus Beef
|29.64 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Chop House Originals Ribeye Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices with Angus Beef
|29.63 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Chop House Originals Top Sirloin Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices with Angus Beef
|29.69 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Chop House Originals New York Strip Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices
|323
|11/23/2011
|Chop House Originals Prime Rib Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices
|323
|11/23/2011
|Beef Tenderloin Flavor in Gourmet Gravy
|27.40 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Rotisserie Chicken Flavor in Gourmet Gravy
|27.18 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|T-Bone Steak Flavor in Gourmet Gravy
|27.4 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Homestyle Hidden Goodness with Beef with a Touch of Tender Veggies
|30.30 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Homestyle Hidden Goodness with Chicken with a Touch of Tender Veggies
|29.44 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Homestyle Hidden Goodness with Lamb with a Touch of Tender Veggies
|30.66 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - with Beef
|27.66 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - with Beef, Bacon & Cheese
|27.74 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - Stew with Beef & Vegetables
|27.32 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - with Chicken & Wholesome Veggie Accents
|26.59 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - with Lamb & Rice
|27.48 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - London Grill & Wholesome Veggie Accents
|27.08 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - with Turkey & Bacon
|27.59 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts in Gravy - with Beef, Vegetables & Rotini Pasta
|23.45 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts in Gravy - with Chicken, Vegetables & Rotini Pasta
|23.44 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Slices in Gravy - with Beef
|342
|11/23/2011
|Prime Slices in Gravy - with Chicken
|342
|11/23/2011
|Prime Slices in Gravy - with Lamb
|365
|11/23/2011
|Prime Slices Homestyle - with Beef in Gravy
|23.88 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Slices Homestyle - with Chicken in Gravy
|23.86 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Slices Homestyle - with Lamb in Gravy
|24.44 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Prime Slices Homestyle - Roast Beef Flavor in Gravy
|24.12 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Senior Prime Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Rice
|24.16 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Artemis (13 Oz Cans)
|Beef
|681
|11/3/2011
|Chicken
|484
|11/3/2011
|Lamb
|480
|11/3/2011
|Avoderm (13 Oz Cans)
|Puppy- Chicken & Rice Formula
|494
|11/3/2011
|Lamb & Rice Formula
|509
|11/3/2011
|Chicken & Rice Formula
|476
|11/3/2011
|Vegetarian Formula
|432
|11/3/2011
|Original Formula
|539
|11/3/2011
|Weight Control- Chicken & Rice Formula
|328
|11/3/2011
|Salmon & Wild Rice Stew Formula
|358
|11/3/2011
|Chicken & Vegetable Stew Formula
|343
|11/3/2011
|Turkey & Vegetable Stew Formula
|333
|11/3/2011
|B.G.- Before Grain (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Chicken
|374
|11/3/2011
|Salmon
|338
|11/3/2011
|Buffalo
|374
|11/3/2011
|Turkey
|359
|11/3/2011
|Tripe
|359
|11/3/2011
|Beef
|322
|11/3/2011
|Beneful Prepared Meals (10 Oz Container)
|Roasted Turkey Medley with Corn, Wild Rice, Peas & Barley
|266
|11/23/2011
|Savory Rice & Lamb Stew - with Peas & Carrots
|265
|11/23/2011
|Simmered Beef Entree with Carrots, Barley, Wild Rice & Spinach
|262
|11/23/2011
|Simmered Chicken Medley with Green Beans, Carrots & Wild Rice
|263
|11/23/2011
|Chicken Stew with Rice, Carrots, Peas & Barley for Puppies & Adult Dogs
|263
|11/23/2011
|Beef Stew with Peas, Carrots, Rice & Barley for Puppies & Adult Dogs
|266
|11/23/2011
|Roasted Chicken Recipe with Pasta, Carrots & Spinach for Puppies & Adult Dogs
|256
|11/23/2011
|Beef & Chicken Medley with Green Beans, Barley, Carrots & Wild Rice for Puppies & Adult Dogs
|276
|11/23/2011
|Savory Beef Recipe with Green Beans, Carrots & Barley for Puppies & Adult Dogs
|273
|11/23/2011
|Savory Pork Recipe with Green Beans, Rice & Sweet Potatoes for Puppies & Adult Dogs
|277
|11/23/2011
|Savory Turkey Recipe with Green Beans, Brown Rice & Potatoes for Puppies & Adult Dogs
|267
|11/23/2011
|Blue Homestyle Recipes (12.5 Oz Cans)
|Chicken Dinner w/ Garden Vegetables & Brown Rice
|455
|11/3/2011
|Lamb Dinner w/ Garden Vegetables & Brown Rice
|425
|11/3/2011
|Beef Dinner w/ Garden Vegetables & Sweet Potatoes
|462
|11/3/2011
|Salmon Dinner w/ Sweet Potatoes & Fresh Asparagus
|450
|2010
|Turkey Meatloaf Dinner w/ Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|425
|11/3/2011
|Hearty Venison Dinner w/ Garden Vegetables & Sweet Potatoes
|411
|2010
|Fish & Sweet Potatoes w/ Garden Vegetables
|367
|11/3/2011
|Large Breed Chicken Dinner w/ Garden Vegetables & Brown Rice
|454
|11/3/2011
|Small Breed Chicken Dinner (5.5 ounce can)
|207
|11/3/2011
|Small Breed Lamb Dinner (5.5 ounce can)
|245
|11/3/2011
|Blue Wilderness (12.5 Oz Cans)
|Turkey & Chicken Grill
|476
|11/3/2011
|Duck & Chicken
|482
|11/3/2011
|Salmon & Chicken
|450
|11/3/2011
|Blue Longevity
|Puppies
|354
|11/3/2011
|Adult
|342
|11/3/2011
|Mature
|341
|11/3/2011
|Blue's Stew
|Country Chicken
|408
|11/3/2011
|Hearty Beef
|413
|11/3/2011
|Tasty Turkey
|394
|11/3/2011
|Irish Lamb
|437
|11/3/2011
|Hunter's Stew
|410
|11/3/2011
|Blue Family Favorites
|Mom's Chicken Pie
|412
|11/3/2011
|Backyard BBQ
|450
|11/3/2011
|Turkey Day Feast
|394
|11/3/2011
|Turducken
|425
|11/3/2011
|Shepard's Pie
|355
|11/3/2011
|Blue Basics
|Turkey & Potato
|457
|11/3/2011
|Salmon & Potato
|450
|11/3/2011
|Large Breed Turkey & Potato
|478
|11/3/2011
|By Nature Naturals (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Beef
|264
|11/3/2011
|Beef, Chicken & Liver
|264
|11/3/2011
|Chicken
|264
|11/3/2011
|Turkey & Bacon
|264
|11/3/2011
|By Nature Naturals Organic Food (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Organic Turkey
|264
|11/3/2011
|Organic Chicken
|264
|11/3/2011
|Organic Chicken, Carrots & Peas
|264
|11/3/2011
|Organic Turkey, Sweet Potato & Peas
|264
|11/3/2011
|California Natural (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Lamb & Brown Rice
|577
|11/3/2011
|Chicken & Brown Rice
|477
|11/3/2011
|Salmon & Sweet Potato
|554
|11/3/2011
|Canidae
|All Life Stages 5.5 ounces
|195
|11/3/2011
|All Life Stages 13 ounces
|450
|11/3/2011
|Lamb & Rice 5.5 ounces
|180
|11/3/2011
|Lamb & Rice 13 ounces
|419
|11/3/2011
|Chicken & Rice 5.5 ounces
|184
|11/3/2011
|Chicken & Rice 13 ounces
|426
|11/3/2011
|Platinum (Senior and Overweight) 5.5 ounces
|161
|11/3/2011
|Platinum (Senior and Overweight) 13 ounces
|327
|11/3/2011
|Beef & Fish 5.5 ounces
|159
|11/3/2011
|Beef & Fish 13 ounces
|375
|11/3/2011
|Canidae Grain Free
|PureELEMENTS 5.5 ounces
|176
|11/3/2011
|PureELEMENTS 13 ounces
|415
|11/3/2011
|PureSEA 5.5 ounces
|155
|11/3/2011
|PureSEA 13 ounces
|366
|11/3/2011
|PureSKY 13 ounces
|416
|11/3/2011
|PureLAND 13 ounces
|416
|11/3/2011
|Canine Caviar (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Gourmet Turkey
|429
|11/3/2011
|Gourmet Duck
|599
|11/3/2011
|Gourmet Beaver
|768
|11/3/2011
|Green Venison Tripe
|290
|11/3/2011
|Frozen Gourmet Beaver
|1810 kcal/lb
|11/3/2011
|Frozen Gourmet Turkey
|848 kcal/g
|11/3/2011
|Cesar Canine Cuisine Pate (3.5 Oz Tray)
|Puppy- With Chicken & Beef
|100
|11/3/2011
|T-Bone Steak Flavor
|90
|11/3/2011
|Porterhouse Steak Flavor
|90
|11/3/2011
|Filet Mignon Flavor
|90
|11/3/2011
|With Beef
|90
|11/3/2011
|With Braised Beef & Garden Vegetables
|90
|11/3/2011
|Top Sirloin Flavor
|90
|11/3/2011
|With Lamb
|90
|11/3/2011
|Pork Tenderloin Flavor
|90
|11/3/2011
|With Chicken & Beef
|80
|11/3/2011
|Grilled Chicken Flavor
|80
|11/3/2011
|With Chicken & Liver
|80
|11/3/2011
|With Chicken & Veal
|80
|11/3/2011
|With Braised Chicken & Garden Vegetables
|80
|11/3/2011
|With Turkey
|80
|11/3/2011
|With Duck
|80
|11/3/2011
|Senior- With Chicken & Rice
|80
|11/3/2011
|Cesar Bistro Entrees (3.5 Oz Trays)
|Steak Florentine Flavor
|95
|11/3/2011
|Grilled Chicken Primavera Flavor
|95
|11/3/2011
|Tuscan Style Stew with Beef
|95
|11/3/2011
|Steak Tips Sonoma Style Flavor
|95
|11/3/2011
|Oven Roasted Beef Burgundy Flavor in Sauce
|95
|11/3/2011
|Cesar Gourmet Filets in Sauce (3.5 Oz Trays)
|Rib-Eye Steak Flavor
|97
|11/3/2011
|Beef Tenderloin Flavor
|97
|11/3/2011
|Prime Rib Flavor
|97
|11/3/2011
|New York Strip Flavor
|97
|11/3/2011
|Filet Mignon Flavor
|97
|11/3/2011
|Grilled Chicken Flavor
|97
|11/3/2011
|With Braised Chicken & Garden Vegetables
|97
|11/3/2011
|Roast Turkey Flavor
|97
|11/3/2011
|Turkey
|1 lb - 156
|2010
|Turkey
|2.5 lbs - 260
|2010
|Chef Michaels (Purina)
|Per Ounce
|Pate Porterhouse Steak Flavor and Carrot & Potato Garnishes in Meaty Juices
|27.84
|12/6/2011
|Rotisserie Chicken Flavor and Carrot & Corn Garnishes in Sauce
|27.54
|12/6/2011
|Sirloin Steak Flavor and Rice & Pea Garnishes in Sauce
|27.66
|12/6/2011
|Smoked Turkey Flavor and Potato & Pea Garnishes in Sauce
|27.59
|12/6/2011
|Beef Tenderloin Flavor and Barley & Carrot Garnishes in Sauce
|27.78
|12/6/2011
|Pate Filet Mignon Flavor and Carrot & Pea Garnishes in Meaty Juices
|27.88
|12/6/2011
|Pate Herb Chicken Flavor and Rice & Spinach Garnishes in Meaty Juices
|27.57
|12/6/2011
|Pate Pork Tenderloin Flavor and Carrot & Barley Garnishes in Meaty Juices
|28.88
|12/6/2011
|Chicken Soup for the Pet-Lover's soul (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Puppy Formula
|348
|12/6/2011
|Adult Formula
|420
|12/6/2011
|Senior Formula
|362
|12/6/2011
|Diamond (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Chicken & Rice Formula
|452
|12/6/2011
|Beef & Rice Formula
|443
|12/6/2011
|Lamb & Rice Formula
|457
|12/6/2011
|Dick Van Patten Nature's Formula (13.2 Cans)
|Beef
|426
|2010
|Chicken
|426
|2010
|Duck & Potato
|414
|2010
|Fish & Sweet Potato
|426
|2010
|Lamb
|426
|2010
|Liver
|426
|2010
|Venison & Sweet Potato
|426
|2010
|Dick Van Patten Nature's Formula - Dog Food Rolls
|Calories per Inch
|Beef
|1 lb - 156
|2010
|Beef
|2.5 lbs - 260
|2010
|Lamb
|1 lb - 156
|2010
|Lamb
|2.5 lbs - 260
|2010
|Turkey
|1 lb - 156
|2010
|Turkey
|2.5 lbs - 260
|2010
|Eukanuba (13.2 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)
|Puppy Entree with Fresh Chicken & Rice
|489
|11/3/2011
|Puppy Mixed Grill with Chicken & Beef (2.3 Oz Can)
|348
|11/3/2011
|Entree with Beef & Rice
|448
|11/3/2011
|Entree with Fresh Chicken & Rice
|413
|11/3/2011
|Entree with Lamb & Rice
|437
|11/3/2011
|Entree with Turkey & Rice
|434
|11/3/2011
|Mixed Grill with Chicken & Beef in Gravy
|346
|11/3/2011
|Dinner with Chicken in Gravy (12.3 Oz Can)
|343
|11/3/2011
|Hearty Stew with Beef & Vegetables in Gravy (12.3 Oz Can)
|379
|11/3/2011
|Mixed Grill with Chicken & Beef
|448
|11/3/2011
|Eagle Pack Holistic Select (13 Oz Cans)
|Puppy Recipe
|472
|11/3/2011
|Duck Recipe
|494
|11/3/2011
|Duck & Chicken Recipe
|535
|11/3/2011
|Tuna, Salmon & Shrimp Recipe
|432
|11/3/2011
|Beef Recipe
|399
|11/3/2011
|Chicken Recipe
|402
|11/3/2011
|Lamb Recipe
|542
|11/3/2011
|Eagle Pack Natural Pet Food (13.2 Oz Can)
|Turkey Formula
|447
|11/3/2011
|Beef Formula
|491
|11/3/2011
|Chicken Formula
|488
|11/3/2011
|Lamb Formula
|491
|11/3/2011
|EVO (5.5 Oz and 13.2 Oz Cans)
|95% Beef (5.5 Oz)
|210
|11/3/2011
|95% Beef (13.2 Oz)
|503
|11/3/2011
|Turkey & Chicken Formula (5.5 Oz)
|200
|11/3/2011
|Turkey & Chicken Formula (13.2 Oz)
|480
|11/3/2011
|95% Duck (5.5 Oz)
|217
|11/3/2011
|95% Duck (13.2 Oz)
|520
|11/3/2011
|95% Chicken & Turkey (5.5 Oz)
|211
|11/3/2011
|95% Chicken & Turkey (13.2 Oz)
|505
|11/3/2011
|95% Salmon & Herring (5.5 Oz)
|205
|11/3/2011
|95% Salmon & Herring (13.2 Oz)
|491
|11/3/2011
|95% Venison (5.5 Oz)
|218
|11/3/2011
|95% Venison (13.2 Oz)
|523
|11/3/2011
|Fresh Pet Deli Fresh
|Turkey, Vegetalbe & Rice Formula - Slice and Serve
|300 per 1/2 lb
|12/6/2011
|Chicken, Vegetable & Rice Formula - Slice and Serve
|300 per 1/2 lb
|12/6/2011
|Fresh Pet Select
|Chunky Beef, Vegetables & Rice Recipe - Slice and Serve
|300 per 1/2 lb
|12/6/2011
|Chunky Chicken, Turkey, Vegetable & Rice Recipe - Slice and Serve
|311 per 1/2 lb
|12/6/2011
|Puppy - Chicken, Vegetable & Rice Recipe - Slice and Serve
|311 per 1/2 lb
|12/6/2011
|Chicken, Vegetalbe & Rice Recipe - Slice and Serve
|300 per 1/2 lb
|12/6/2011
|Fresh Pet Vital
|Lamb & Ocean Whitefish Recipe - Slice and Serve
|287 per 1/2 lb
|12/6/2011
|Chicken, Beef, Salmon & Egg Recipe - Slice and Serve
|277 per 1/2 lb
|12/6/2011
|Bison & Beef Recipe - Slice and Serve
|273 per 1/2 lb
|12/6/2011
|Salmon & Ocean Whitefish Recipe - Slice and Serve
|286 per 1/2 lb
|12/6/2011
|Turkey Recipe - Slice and Serve
|277 per 1/2 lb
|12/6/2011
|Fromm - Four Star
|Shredded Pork Entree
|346
|11/25/2011
|Shredded Chicken Entree
|311
|11/25/2011
|Shredded Beef Entree
|329
|11/25/2011
|Fromm - Gold Nutritionals
|Duck & Chicken Pate
|367
|11/3/2011
|Chicken Pate
|334
|11/3/2011
|Salmon & Chicken Pate
|334
|11/3/2011
|Hill's Prescription Diet (13 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)
|a/d Canine/Feline (5.5 Oz Cans)
|180
|11/3/2011
|c/d
|492
|11/3/2011
|d/d Duck Formula
|356
|11/3/2011
|d/d Lamb Formula
|492
|11/3/2011
|d/d Salmon Formula
|362
|11/3/2011
|d/d Venison Formula
|404
|11/3/2011
|g/d
|377
|11/3/2011
|h/d
|480
|11/3/2011
|i/d
|369
|11/3/2011
|j/d
|498
|11/3/2011
|k/d
|458
|11/3/2011
|l/d
|515
|11/3/2011
|n/d
|483
|11/3/2011
|r/d
|257
|11/3/2011
|s/d
|507
|11/3/2011
|u/d
|489
|11/3/2011
|w/d
|329
|11/3/2011
|z/d ULTRA Allergen-Free
|360
|11/3/2011
|Iams Ground (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Chicken & Rice - ProActive Health Puppy
|489
|11/3/2011
|Beef & Rice
|488
|11/3/2011
|Chicken & Rice
|413
|11/3/2011
|Turkey & Rice
|434
|11/3/2011
|Chicken & Beef
|448
|11/3/2011
|Lamb & Rice
|437
|11/3/2011
|Iams Chunks (12.3 Oz Cans)
|Chicken & Beef in Gravy - ProActive Health Puppy
|365
|11/3/2011
|Chicken & Beef in Gravy
|347
|11/3/2011
|Beef & Vegetables in Gravy
|386
|11/3/2011
|Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy
|392
|11/3/2011
|Chicken in Gravy
|344
|11/3/2011
|Iams Veterinary Formulas (14 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)
|Skin & Coat - Response FP
|517
|11/3/2011
|Intestinal - Low Residue
|414
|11/3/2011
|Maximum-Calorie - Canine & Feline (6 Oz Can)
|333
|11/3/2011
|Innova
|Adult (5.5 Oz Can)
|205
|11/3/2011
|Adult (13.2 Oz Can)
|490
|11/3/2011
|Puppy (5.5 Oz Can)
|230
|11/3/2011
|Puppy (13.2 Oz Can)
|552
|11/3/2011
|Senior (5.5 Oz Can)
|166
|11/3/2011
|Senior (13.2 Oz Can)
|397
|11/3/2011
|Lower Fat Adult (5.5 Oz Can)
|156
|11/3/2011
|Lower Fat Adult (13.2 Oz Can)
|377
|11/3/2011
|Large Breed Adult (5.5 Oz Can)
|200
|11/3/2011
|Large Breed Adult (13.2 Oz Can)
|479
|11/3/2011
|Large Breed Puppy (5.5 Oz Can)
|205
|11/3/2011
|Large Breed Puppy (13.2 Oz Can)
|492
|11/3/2011
|Large Breed Senior (5.5 Oz Can)
|164
|11/3/2011
|Large Breed Senior (13.2 Oz Can)
|393
|11/3/2011
|Kibbles n' Bits
|Chicken Homestyle
|327
|11/23/2011
|Beef Steak Homestyle
|328
|11/23/2011
|Chicken Bistro Meal
|365
|11/23/2011
|Beef Bistro Meal
|365
|11/23/2011
|Merrick (13.2 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)
|Autum Leaf't Overs
|337
|11/3/2011
|Brauts 'n Tots
|343
|11/3/2011
|Burger Pie & Sweetie Fries
|333
|11/3/2011
|Campfire Trout Feast
|330
|11/3/2011
|Cowboy Cookout (5.5 Oz Can)
|164
|11/3/2011
|Cowboy Cookout
|394
|11/3/2011
|French Country Cafe
|321
|11/3/2011
|Gameday Tailgate
|343
|11/3/2011
|Grammy's Pot Pie (5.5 Oz Can)
|166
|11/3/2011
|Grammy's Pot Pie (5.5 Oz Can)
|394
|11/3/2011
|Harvest Moon
|322
|11/3/2011
|Homecoming Holiday
|323
|11/3/2011
|Little Italy
|309
|11/3/2011
|Mediterranean Banquet
|380
|11/3/2011
|New Zealand Summer
|362
|11/3/2011
|Puppy Plate (5.5 Oz Can)
|164
|11/3/2011
|Puppy Plate
|389
|11/3/2011
|Senior Medley
|312
|11/3/2011
|Smothered Comfort
|330
|11/3/2011
|Susie's Shepherd's Pie
|376
|11/3/2011
|Thanksgiving Day Dinner (5.5 Oz Can)
|180
|11/3/2011
|Thanksgiving Day Dinner
|432
|11/3/2011
|Turducken (5.5 Oz Can)
|154
|11/3/2011
|Turducken
|364
|11/3/2011
|Venison Holiday Stew
|384
|11/3/2011
|Wild Buffalo Grill
|370
|11/3/2011
|Wilderness Blend
|344
|11/3/2011
|Wingaling
|330
|11/3/2011
|Working Dog Stew
|382
|11/3/2011
|Mighty Dog
|Per Ounce
|Hearty Beef Dinner
|35.28 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Chicken, Egg & Bacon Country Platter
|35.1 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Chicken & Smoked Bacon Combo
|37.24 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|With Lamb & Rice
|35.85 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Butcher Block Beef Tenderloin Flavor
|29.69 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Rotisserie Chicken Flavor
|29.75 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Savory Steak Flavor
|29.67 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Hearty Pulled-Style Beef Dinner in Gravy
|24.57 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Hearty Pulled-Style Chicken Dinner in Gravy
|24.62 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Hearty Pulled-Style Pork Dinner in Gravy
|25.03 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Porterhouse Steak Flavor in Savory Sauce
|26.86 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Thick-Sliced Chicken Dinner in Gravy
|27.27 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Thick-Sliced Turkey Dinner in Gravy
|27.08 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Beef Dinner in Gravy
|27.2 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Chicken Dinner in Gravy
|26.82 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Turkey Dinner in Gravy
|26.73 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Per 5.5 Oz Can
|Roasted Beef Dinner in Gravy
|125
|11/23/2011
|Roasted Chicken Dinner in Gravy
|120
|11/23/2011
|Roasted Pork Dinner in Gravy
|123
|11/23/2011
|Roasted Turkey in Gravy
|138
|11/23/2011
|123
|11/23/2011
|Mighty Dog Prime Cuts (5.5 Oz Cans)
|Prime Cuts Beef Dinner in Gravy
|148
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts Beef & Liver Dinner in Gravy
|144
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts Chicken Dinner in Gravy
|150
|11/23/2011
|Prime Cuts Turkey Dinner in Gravy
|145
|11/23/2011
|Mighty Dog Savory Entree (5.5 Oz Cans)
|Beef & Vegetable Medley in Gravy
|123
|11/23/2011
|Chicken & Vegetable Medley in Gravy
|126
|11/23/2011
|Mighty Dog Seared Filets (5.5 Oz Cans)
|Chicken & Liver Dinner in Gravy
|126
|11/23/2011
|Pork in Gravy
|150
|11/23/2011
|Mighty Dog Select Menu (5.5 Oz Cans)
|Meaty Classic Beef Tenderloin Flavor
|162
|11/23/2011
|Meaty Classic Rotisserie Chicken Flavor
|164
|11/23/2011
|Meaty Classic Savory Steak Flavor
|162
|11/23/2011
|Seared New York Strip Steak Flavor in Savory Sauce
|152
|11/23/2011
|Seared Porterhouse Steak Flavor in Savory Sauce
|153
|11/23/2011
|Seared Tenderloin Tips Flavor in Savory Sauce
|151
|11/23/2011
|Mighty Dog Senior
|Per Ounce
|Chicken & Rice Dinner
|31.67 per ounce
|11/23/2011
|Natural Life (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Puppy Complete
|518
|11/3/2011
|Adult Complete
|439
|11/3/2011
|Adult Lamaderm
|429
|11/3/2011
|Senior Complete
|377
|2010
|Adult Vegetarian
|461
|11/3/2011
|Nature's Logic (13.2 Oz Can)
|Chicken
|558
|11/3/2011
|Lamb
|578
|11/3/2011
|Venison
|533
|11/3/2011
|Duck & Salmon
|548
|11/3/2011
|Beef
|532
|11/3/2011
|Sardine
|532
|11/3/2011
|Nature's Logic Raw Frozen Food (Per Patty)
|Beef
|245
|11/3/2011
|Chicken
|245
|11/3/2011
|Rabbit
|245
|11/3/2011
|Nature's Variety Instinct
|Chicken Formula (5.5 Oz Can)
|222
|11/3/2011
|Chicken Formula (13.2 Oz Can)
|531
|11/3/2011
|Beef Formula (5.5 Oz Can)
|232
|11/3/2011
|Beef Formula (13.2 Oz Can)
|556
|11/3/2011
|Lamb Formula (5.5 Oz Can)
|259
|11/3/2011
|Lamb Formula (13.2 Oz Can)
|621
|11/3/2011
|Rabbit Formula (5.5 Oz Can)
|220
|11/3/2011
|Rabbit Formula (13.2 Oz Can)
|528
|11/3/2011
|Duck Formula (5.5 Oz Can)
|220
|11/3/2011
|Duck Formula (13.2 Oz Can)
|528
|11/3/2011
|Venison Formula (5.5 Oz Can)
|228
|11/3/2011
|Venison Formula (13.2 Oz Can)
|546
|11/3/2011
|Nature's Variety Instinct RAW: Raw Frozen Food (Per Ounce)
|Venison
|65
|11/3/2011
|Rabbit
|65
|11/3/2011
|Organic Chicken
|65
|11/3/2011
|Chicken
|65
|11/3/2011
|Beef
|65
|11/3/2011
|Bison
|65
|11/3/2011
|Nature's Variety Instinct RAW: Freeze Dried Raw Food (Per Piece)
|Chicken (mini)
|23
|11/3/2011
|Chicken (large)
|38
|11/3/2011
|Beef (mini)
|22
|11/3/2011
|Beef (large)
|35
|11/3/2011
|Lamb (mini)
|20
|11/3/2011
|Lamb (large)
|32
|11/3/2011
|Venison (mini)
|21
|11/3/2011
|Nature's Variety Prarie (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Chicken Recipe
|535
|11/3/2011
|Beef Recipe
|520
|11/3/2011
|Lamb Recipe
|572
|11/3/2011
|Venison Recipe
|475
|11/3/2011
|Homestyle Chicken Stew
|365
|11/3/2011
|Homestyle Beef Stew
|368
|11/3/2011
|Homestyle Lamb Stew
|389
|11/3/2011
|Homestyle Salmon & Wild Rice Stew
|373
|11/3/2011
|Homestyle Turkey & Duck Stew
|368
|11/3/2011
|Homestyle Beef & Bison Stew
|362
|11/3/2011
|Homestyle Pork & Sweet Potato Stew
|342
|11/3/2011
|Newman's Own Organics
|Beef (12 Oz)
|626
|11/23/2011
|Liver (12 Oz)
|517
|11/23/2011
|Beef & Liver (12 Oz)
|575
|11/23/2011
|Chicken (5.5 Oz)
|215
|11/23/2011
|Chicken (12.7 Oz)
|500
|11/23/2011
|Chicken & Brown Rice (5.5 Oz)
|198
|11/23/2011
|Chicken & Brown Rice (12.7 Oz)
|461
|11/23/2011
|Turkey & Brown Rice (5.5 Oz)
|176
|11/23/2011
|Turkey & Brown Rice (12.7 Oz)
|365
|11/23/2011
|Puppy Turkey & Brown Rice (5.5 Oz)
|190
|11/23/2011
|Puppy Turkey & Brown Rice (12.7 Oz)
|439
|11/23/2011
|Nutro MAX Puppy
|Chicken, Lamb & Rice (5.5 Oz)
|195
|11/8/2011
|Chicken, Lamb & Rice (12.5 Oz)
|444
|11/8/2011
|Nutro MAX Adult (12.5 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)
|Chicken, Rice & Lamb Dinner (5 Oz)
|183
|11/8/2011
|Chicken, Rice & Lamb Dinner (12.5 Oz)
|417
|11/8/2011
|Chicken, Rice & Turkey Dinner
|420
|11/8/2011
|Beef & Rice Dinner
|406
|11/8/2011
|Large Breed Beef & Rice Dinner Chunks in Gravy
|339
|11/8/2011
|Nutro MAX Senior (12.5 Oz Cans)
|Chicken & Rice Dinner
|384
|11/8/2011
|Nutro Natural Choice Puppy (12.5 Oz Cans)
|Lamb & Rice
|446
|11/8/2011
|Chicken, Rice & Oatmeal
|439
|11/8/2011
|Large Breed Chicken & Rice Chunks in Gravy
|362
|11/8/2011
|Large Breed Lamb & Rice Chunks in Gravy
|385
|11/8/2011
|Nutro Natural Choice Puppy Trays
|Calories Per Tray
|Chicken, Rice & Oatmeal Slices in Gravy
|115
|11/8/2011
|Nutro Natural Choice Adult (12.5 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)
|Original Lamb & Rice Formula
|498
|11/8/2011
|Lamb & Rice Recipe
|507
|11/8/2011
|Chicken, Rice & Oatmeal
|411
|11/8/2011
|Lamb & Pasta
|521
|11/8/2011
|Lamb, Duck & Pasta
|420
|11/8/2011
|Turkey, Lamb & Pasta
|413
|11/8/2011
|High Energy
|486
|11/8/2011
|Lite with Lamb & Rice
|316
|11/8/2011
|Large Breed - Chicken & Rice Chunks in Gravy
|344
|11/8/2011
|Large Breed - Lamb & Rice Chunks in Gravy
|388
|11/8/2011
|Large Breed Weight Management - Chicken & Rice Chunks in Gravy
|305
|11/8/2011
|Herring & Sweet Potato
|374
|11/8/2011
|Nutro Natural Choice Adult Trays
|Calories Per Tray
|Chicken & Brown Rice Slices in Gravy
|104
|11/8/2011
|Savory Lamb & Vegetables Stew Slices in Gravy
|104
|11/8/2011
|Roasted Turkey & Vegetable Slices in Gravy
|99
|11/8/2011
|Simmered Beef & Potato Stew Slices in Gravy
|110
|11/8/2011
|Nutro Natural Choice Senior (12.5 Oz Cans)
|Chicken & Rice
|384
|11/8/2011
|Turkey & Rice
|362
|11/8/2011
|Lamb & Rice Chunks in Gravy
|366
|11/8/2011
|Large Breed Senior - Chicken & Rice Chunks in Gravy
|337
|11/8/2011
|Nutro Ultra (12.5 Oz Cans)
|Puppy - Chunks in Gravy
|384
|11/8/2011
|Adult - Chunks in Gravy
|367
|11/8/2011
|Weight Management - Chunks in Gravy
|325
|11/8/2011
|Senior - Chunks in Gravy
|357
|11/8/2011
|Large Breed Puppy - Chunks in Gravy
|387
|11/8/2011
|Large Breed Adult - Chunks in Gravy
|368
|11/8/2011
|Nutro Ultra Pate
|Puppy - Chicken, Lamb & Salmon Entree
|163
|2010
|Adult - Chicken, Salmon & Lamb Entree
|156
|2010
|Weight Management - Chicken, Salmon & Lamb Entree
|127
|2010
|Senior - Chicken, Salmon & Lamb Entree
|132
|2010
|Pedigree Puppy
|Healthy Start
|508
|12/14/2011
|Pedigree Adult
|Chopped Ground Dinners
|445
|12/14/2011
|Chunky Ground Dinners
|410
|12/14/2011
|Choice Cuts in Gravy
|340
|12/14/2011
|Pedigree Plus: Healthy Digestion
|450
|12/14/2011
|Pedigree Plus: Healthy Heart
|380
|12/14/2011
|Pedigree Plus: Healthy Joints
|415
|12/14/2011
|Pedigree Plus: Healthy Immunity
|325
|12/14/2011
|Pedigree Plus: Healthy Skin & Coat
|325
|12/14/2011
|Pedigree Plus: Healthy Weight
|280
|12/14/2011
|Pet Promise
|Beef & Brown Rice
|478
|2010
|Chicken & Brown Rice
|405
|2010
|Pinnacle Holistic (13.2 Oz Cans)
|Chicken & Vegetables Recipe
|486
|11/8/2011
|Trout & Sweet Potato Recipe
|510
|11/8/2011
|Duck & Potato Recipe
|441
|11/8/2011
|Pure Vita
|Grain Free Turkey Stew
|844 kcal/kg
|12/6/2011
|Grain Free Beef Stew
|844 kcal/kg
|12/6/2011
|Grain Free Chicken Stew
|844 kcal/kg
|12/6/2011
|Purina ONE (13 Oz Cans)
|Wholesome Chicken & Brown Rice Entree - Tender Cuts in Gravy
|345
|11/23/2011
|Wholesome Lamb & Brown Rice Entree - Tender Cuts in Gravy
|354
|11/23/2011
|Wholesome Beef & Barley Entree - Tender Cuts in Gravy
|346
|11/23/2011
|Wholesome Chicken & Brown Rice Entree Adult Classic Ground
|439
|11/23/2011
|Wholesome Turkey & Barley Entree Adult Classic Ground
|416
|11/23/2011
|Wholesome Beef & Brown Rice Entree Adult Classic Ground
|435
|11/23/2011
|Wholesome Lamb & Long Grain Rice Entree Adult Classic Ground
|442
|11/23/2011
|Wholesome Salmon & Brown Rice Entree Adult Ground
|429
|11/23/2011
|Purina Pro Plan Puppy (13 Oz Cans)
|Chicken & Rice Entree Classic
|455
|11/8/2011
|Chicken & Brown Rice Entree Classic
|203
|11/8/2011
|Purina Pro Plan Adult (13 Oz Cans)
|Beef & Rice Entree Classic
|416
|11/8/2011
|Chicken & Rice Entree Classic
|429
|11/8/2011
|Beef & Brown Rice Entree Classic
|182
|11/8/2011
|Lamb & Vegetables Entree Slices in Gravy
|323
|11/8/2011
|Turkey & Vegetables Entree Slices in Gravy
|312
|11/8/2011
|Beef & Vegetables Entree Slices in Gravy
|325
|11/8/2011
|Chicken & Vegetables Entree Slices in Gravy
|325
|11/8/2011
|Seared Beef, Green Beans & Brown Rice Entree in Gravy
|N/A
|11/8/2011
|Shredded Beef & Lamb Entree in Gravy
|N/A
|11/8/2011
|Shredded Chicken, Pasta, & Spinach Entree in Gravy
|134
|11/8/2011
|Shredded Beef, Carrots & Barley Entree in Gravy
|135
|11/8/2011
|Shredded Turkey, Peas & Brown Rice Entree in Gravy
|134
|11/8/2011
|Seared Chicken, Julienne Carrots & Barley Entree in Gravy
|N/A
|11/8/2011
|Chicken & Barley Mini Morsels in Gravy
|N/A
|11/8/2011
|Purina Pro Plan Small Breed Adult (13 Oz Cans)
|Small Breed - Beef & Rice Entree Classic
|N/A
|11/8/2011
|Small Breed - Chicken & Rice Entree Classic
|N/A
|11/8/2011
|Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Adult (13 Oz Cans)
|Beef & Rice Entree Chunks in Gravy
|317
|11/8/2011
|Chicken & rice Entree Chunks in Gravy
|299
|11/8/2011
|Purina Pro Plan Giant Breed Adult (13 Oz Cans)
|Beef & Rice Entree Classic
|N/A
|11/8/2011
|Chicken & Rice Entree Classic
|N/A
|11/8/2011
|Purina Pro Plan Senior (13 Oz Cans)
|Beef & Rice Entree Morsels in Gravy
|312
|11/8/2011
|Purina Pro Plan Extra Care (13 Oz Cans)
|Sensitive Stomach - Salmon & Rice Entree Classic
|407
|11/8/2011
|Weight Management - Turkey & Rice Entree Morsels in Gravy
|312
|11/8/2011
|Purina Pro Plan Selects
|Puppy - Natural Turkey & Barley Entree Classic
|182
|11/8/2011
|Adult - Natural Turkey & Barley Entree Classic
|182
|11/8/2011
|Adult - Natural Chicken & Brown Rice Entree Classic
|182
|11/8/2011
|Adult - Natural Salmon & Brown Rice Entree Classic
|171
|11/8/2011
|Adult - Natural Beef & Brown Rice Entree Classic
|177
|11/8/2011
|Purina Veterinary Diets (13.3 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)
|EN - GastroEnteric (13.4 Oz Can)
|453
|11/25/2011
|NF - Kidney Function
|533
|11/25/2011
|OM - Overweight Management
|224
|11/25/2011
|JM - Joint Mobility
|426
|11/25/2011
|Royal Canin - Veterinary Diets
|Adult (13.6 Oz Cans)
|408
|11/8/2011
|Digestive Low Fat LF (13.6 Oz Cans)
|368
|11/8/2011
|Intestinal HE (14 Oz Cans)
|477
|11/8/2011
|Mature Formula (13.6 Oz Cans)
|421
|11/8/2011
|Potato & Duck Formula (13.6 Oz Cans)
|457
|11/8/2011
|Potato & Rabbit Formula (13.6 Oz Cans)
|483
|11/8/2011
|Potato & Venison Formula (13.6 Oz Cans)
|449
|11/8/2011
|Potato & Whitefish Formula (13.6 Oz Cans)
|427
|11/8/2011
|Puppy (13.6 Oz Cans)
|427
|11/8/2011
|Renal LP (13.6 Oz Cans)
|661
|11/8/2011
|Renal MP (13.6 Oz Cans)
|661
|11/8/2011
|Recovery RS (5.8 Oz Cans)
|183
|11/8/2011
|Urinary SO (13.6 Oz Cans)
|535
|11/8/2011
|Weight Control (13.6 Oz Cans)
|415
|11/8/2011
|Vegetarian Formula (13.6 Oz Cans)
|378
|11/8/2011
|Science Diet (13 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)
|Pupppy Healthy Development - Savory Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz)
|205
|11/14/2011
|Puppy Healthy Development - Savory Chicken Entree
|459
|11/14/2011
|Advanced Fitness - Beef & Chicken Entree
|381
|11/14/2011
|Advanced Fitness - Gourmet Beef Entree (5.8 Oz)
|168
|11/14/2011
|Advanced Fitness - Gourmet Beef Entree
|378
|11/14/2011
|Advanced Fitness - Gourmet Turkey Entree
|450
|11/14/2011
|Advanced Fitness - Savory Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz)
|154
|11/14/2011
|Advanced Fitness - Savory Chicken Entree
|345
|11/14/2011
|Light (5.8 Oz)
|144
|11/14/2011
|Light
|322
|11/14/2011
|Mature Adult Active Longevity - Gourmet Beef Entree (5.8 Oz)
|164
|11/14/2011
|Mature Adult Active Longevity - Gourmet Beef Entree
|368
|11/14/2011
|Mature Adult Active Longevity - Gourmet Turkey Entree
|369
|11/14/2011
|Mature Adult Active Longevity - Savory Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz)
|155
|11/14/2011
|Mature Adult Active Longevity - Savory Chicken Entree
|347
|11/14/2011
|Adult Savory Stew with Beef & Vegetables
|329
|11/14/2011
|Adult Savory Stew with Chicken & Vegetables
|325
|11/14/2011
|Adult Savory Stew with Turkey & Vegetables
|326
|11/14/2011
|Mature Adult Savory Stew with Beef & Vegetables
|329
|11/14/2011
|Mature Adult Savory Stew with Chicken & Vegetables
|325
|11/14/2011
|Puppy Healthy Development Savory Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz)
|205
|11/14/2011
|Puppy Healthy Development Savory Chicken Entree
|459
|11/14/2011
|Puppy Savory Stew with Beef & Vegetables
|368
|11/14/2011
|Puppy Savory Stew with Chicken & Vegetables
|347
|11/14/2011
|Small & Toy Adult Gourmet Beef Entree (5.8 Oz)
|168
|11/14/2011
|Small & Toy Adult Gourmet Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz)
|154
|11/14/2011
|Small & Toy Adult Light with Liver (5.8 Oz)
|144
|11/14/2011
|Small & Toy Adult Savory Stew with Beef & Vegetables (5.8 Oz)
|141
|11/14/2011
|Small & Toiy Adult Savory Stew with Chicken & Vegetables (5.8 Oz)
|140
|11/14/2011
|Small & Toy Mature Adult Gourmet Beef Entree (5.8 Oz)
|164
|11/14/2011
|Small & Toy Mature Adult Gourmet Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz)
|155
|11/14/2011
|Small & Toy Mature Adult Savory Stew with Chicken (5.8 Oz)
|140
|11/14/2011
|Small & Toy Puppy Gourmet Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz)
|205
|11/14/2011
|Small & Toy Puppy savory Stew with Chicken & Vegetables (5.8 Oz)
|149
|11/14/2011
|Three Dog Bakery (12 Oz Cans)
|Gracie's Gourmet - Chicken, Carrots, Green Beans & Rice
|340
|12/9/2011
|Gracie's Gourmet - Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots & Rice
|340
|12/9/2011
|Gracie's Gourmet - Lamb, Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans & Rice
|289
|12/9/2011
|Entree - Chicken, Carrots, Green Beans & Rice
|340
|12/9/2011
|Entree - Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots & Rice
|340
|12/9/2011
|Entree - Lamb Carrots, Green Beans & Rice
|289
|12/9/2011
|VeRUS (13 Oz Cans)
|Turkey & Veggie Formula
|427
|11/14/2011
|Chicken & Brown Rice Formula
|470
|11/14/2011
|Duck & Potato Formula
|366
|11/14/2011
|Beef & Barley Formula
|463
|11/14/2011
|Lamb & Brown Rice Formula
|441
|11/14/2011
|Fish & Potato Formula
|397
|11/14/2011
|Garden Selection Formula
|399
|11/14/2011
|Wellness
|Just for Puppy Super5 Mix (6 Oz)
|247
|11/14/2011
|Just for Puppy Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz)
|515
|11/14/2011
|Chicken & Sweet Potato Super5 Miz (6 Oz)
|227
|11/14/2011
|Chicken & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz)
|472
|11/14/2011
|Duck & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (6 Oz)
|224
|11/14/2011
|Duck & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz)
|466
|11/14/2011
|Whitefish & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (6 Oz)
|161
|11/14/2011
|Whitefish & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz)
|335
|11/14/2011
|Lamb & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (6 Oz)
|264
|11/14/2011
|Lamb & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz)
|549
|11/14/2011
|Turkey & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (6 Oz)
|204
|11/14/2011
|Turkey & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz)
|424
|11/14/2011
|Venison & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (6 Oz)
|192
|11/14/2011
|Venison & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz)
|399
|11/14/2011
|Senior Super5 Mix (6 Oz)
|182
|11/14/2011
|Senior Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz)
|379
|11/14/2011
|95% Chicken Recipe (13.2 Oz)
|638
|11/14/2011
|95% Beef Recipe (13.2 Oz)
|631
|11/14/2011
|95% Salmon Recipe (13.2 Oz)
|484
|11/14/2011
|95% Lamb Recipe (13.2 Oz)
|550
|11/14/2011
|95% Turkey Recipe (13.2 Oz)
|595
|11/14/2011
|Beef Stew with Carrots & Potatoes (12.5 Oz)
|362
|11/14/2011
|Chicken Stew with Peas & Carrots (12.5 Oz)
|320
|11/14/2011
|Lamb & Beef Stew with Brown Rice & Apples (12.5 Oz)
|371
|11/14/2011
|Turkey & Duck Stew with Sweet Potatoes & Cranberries (12.5 Oz)
|320
|11/14/2011
|Turkey Stew with Barley & Carrots (12.5 Oz)
|304
|11/14/2011
|Venison & Salmon Stew with Potatoes & Carrots (12.5 Oz)
|315
|11/14/2011
|CORE Grain & Poultry Free: Salmon, Whitefish & Herring Recipe (6 Oz)
|221
|11/14/2011
|Core Grain & Poultry Free: Salmon, Whitefish & Herring Recipe (12.5 Oz)
|460
|11/14/2011
|CORE Grain Free: Turkey, Chicken Liver & Turkey Liver Recipe (6 Oz)
|238
|11/14/2011
|CORE Grain Free: Turkey, Chicken Liver & Turkey Liver Recipe (12.5 Oz)
|496
|11/14/2011
|Simple Food Solutions Duck & Rice Formula (12.5 Oz)
|464
|11/14/2011
|Simple Food Solutions Lamb & Rice Formula (12.5 Oz)
|520
|11/14/2011
|Simple Food Solutions Salmon & Rice Formula (12.5 Oz)
|471
|11/14/2011