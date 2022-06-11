Calories in Wet Dog Food

Canned Food

Pet obesity is a serious problem affecting over half of the dogs and cats in the U.S. Helping your dog maintain a healthy weight is an important part of regular dog care. But how many calories are you really giving her? Find out below and help keep your dog trim and healthy for many years to come.

Provided by The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention.

Canned & Pouch Dog Food Calories Per Can/Pouch (Unless Otherwise Noted) Last Updated
Advanced Pet Diets - Select Choice All Natural (13.2 Oz Cans)
Chicken & Rice Skin & Coat Formula 445 11/14/2011
Lamb & Rice Skin & Coat Formula 531 11/14/2011
Alpo (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Classic Chunky with Beef 401 11/23/2011
Classic Chunky with Chicken 401 11/23/2011
Classic Ground with Beef Simmered in Sauce 371 11/23/2011
Classic Ground with Chicken Simmered in Sauce 365 11/23/2011
Puppy Classic Ground with Chicken & Rice Simmered in Sauce 396 11/23/2011
Chop House Originals - Roasted Chicken Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices 31.16 per ounce 11/23/2011
Chop House Originals - Filet Mignon Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices with Angus Beef 29.64 per ounce 11/23/2011
Chop House Originals Ribeye Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices with Angus Beef 29.63 per ounce 11/23/2011
Chop House Originals Top Sirloin Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices with Angus Beef 29.69 per ounce 11/23/2011
Chop House Originals New York Strip Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices 323 11/23/2011
Chop House Originals Prime Rib Flavor Cooked in Savory Juices 323 11/23/2011
Beef Tenderloin Flavor in Gourmet Gravy 27.40 per ounce 11/23/2011
Rotisserie Chicken Flavor in Gourmet Gravy 27.18 per ounce 11/23/2011
T-Bone Steak Flavor in Gourmet Gravy 27.4 per ounce 11/23/2011
Homestyle Hidden Goodness with Beef with a Touch of Tender Veggies 30.30 per ounce 11/23/2011
Homestyle Hidden Goodness with Chicken with a Touch of Tender Veggies 29.44 per ounce 11/23/2011
Homestyle Hidden Goodness with Lamb with a Touch of Tender Veggies 30.66 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - with Beef 27.66 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - with Beef, Bacon & Cheese 27.74 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - Stew with Beef & Vegetables 27.32 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - with Chicken & Wholesome Veggie Accents 26.59 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - with Lamb & Rice 27.48 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - London Grill & Wholesome Veggie Accents 27.08 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts in Gravy Homestyle - with Turkey & Bacon 27.59 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts in Gravy - with Beef, Vegetables & Rotini Pasta 23.45 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts in Gravy - with Chicken, Vegetables & Rotini Pasta 23.44 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Slices in Gravy - with Beef 342 11/23/2011
Prime Slices in Gravy - with Chicken 342 11/23/2011
Prime Slices in Gravy - with Lamb 365 11/23/2011
Prime Slices Homestyle - with Beef in Gravy 23.88 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Slices Homestyle - with Chicken in Gravy 23.86 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Slices Homestyle - with Lamb in Gravy 24.44 per ounce 11/23/2011
Prime Slices Homestyle - Roast Beef Flavor in Gravy 24.12 per ounce 11/23/2011
Senior Prime Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Rice 24.16 per ounce 11/23/2011
Artemis (13 Oz Cans)    
Beef 681 11/3/2011
Chicken 484 11/3/2011
Lamb 480 11/3/2011
Avoderm (13 Oz Cans)    
Puppy- Chicken & Rice Formula 494 11/3/2011
Lamb & Rice Formula 509 11/3/2011
Chicken & Rice Formula 476 11/3/2011
Vegetarian Formula 432 11/3/2011
Original Formula 539 11/3/2011
Weight Control- Chicken & Rice Formula 328 11/3/2011
Salmon & Wild Rice Stew Formula 358 11/3/2011
Chicken & Vegetable Stew Formula 343 11/3/2011
Turkey & Vegetable Stew Formula 333 11/3/2011
B.G.- Before Grain (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Chicken 374 11/3/2011
Salmon 338 11/3/2011
Buffalo 374 11/3/2011
Turkey 359 11/3/2011
Tripe 359 11/3/2011
Beef 322 11/3/2011
Beneful Prepared Meals (10 Oz Container)    
Roasted Turkey Medley with Corn, Wild Rice, Peas & Barley 266 11/23/2011
Savory Rice & Lamb Stew - with Peas & Carrots 265 11/23/2011
Simmered Beef Entree with Carrots, Barley, Wild Rice & Spinach 262 11/23/2011
Simmered Chicken Medley with Green Beans, Carrots & Wild Rice 263 11/23/2011
Chicken Stew with Rice, Carrots, Peas & Barley for Puppies & Adult Dogs 263 11/23/2011
Beef Stew with Peas, Carrots, Rice & Barley for Puppies & Adult Dogs 266 11/23/2011
Roasted Chicken Recipe with Pasta, Carrots & Spinach for Puppies & Adult Dogs 256 11/23/2011
Beef & Chicken Medley with Green Beans, Barley, Carrots & Wild Rice for Puppies & Adult Dogs 276 11/23/2011
Savory Beef Recipe with Green Beans, Carrots & Barley for Puppies & Adult Dogs 273 11/23/2011
Savory Pork Recipe with Green Beans, Rice & Sweet Potatoes for Puppies & Adult Dogs 277 11/23/2011
Savory Turkey Recipe with Green Beans, Brown Rice & Potatoes for Puppies & Adult Dogs 267 11/23/2011
Blue Homestyle Recipes (12.5 Oz Cans)    
Chicken Dinner w/ Garden Vegetables & Brown Rice 455 11/3/2011
Lamb Dinner w/ Garden Vegetables & Brown Rice 425 11/3/2011
Beef Dinner w/ Garden Vegetables & Sweet Potatoes 462 11/3/2011
Salmon Dinner w/ Sweet Potatoes & Fresh Asparagus 450 2010
Turkey Meatloaf Dinner w/ Carrots & Sweet Potatoes 425 11/3/2011
Hearty Venison Dinner w/ Garden Vegetables & Sweet Potatoes 411 2010
Fish & Sweet Potatoes w/ Garden Vegetables 367 11/3/2011
Large Breed Chicken Dinner w/ Garden Vegetables & Brown Rice 454 11/3/2011
Small Breed Chicken Dinner (5.5 ounce can) 207 11/3/2011
Small Breed Lamb Dinner (5.5 ounce can) 245 11/3/2011
Blue Wilderness (12.5 Oz Cans)    
Turkey & Chicken Grill 476 11/3/2011
Duck & Chicken 482 11/3/2011
Salmon & Chicken 450 11/3/2011
Blue Longevity    
Puppies 354 11/3/2011
Adult 342 11/3/2011
Mature 341 11/3/2011
Blue's Stew    
Country Chicken 408 11/3/2011
Hearty Beef 413 11/3/2011
Tasty Turkey 394 11/3/2011
Irish Lamb 437 11/3/2011
Hunter's Stew 410 11/3/2011
Blue Family Favorites    
Mom's Chicken Pie 412 11/3/2011
Backyard BBQ 450 11/3/2011
Turkey Day Feast 394 11/3/2011
Turducken 425 11/3/2011
Shepard's Pie 355 11/3/2011
Blue Basics    
Turkey & Potato 457 11/3/2011
Salmon & Potato 450 11/3/2011
Large Breed Turkey & Potato 478 11/3/2011
By Nature Naturals (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Beef 264 11/3/2011
Beef, Chicken & Liver 264 11/3/2011
Chicken 264 11/3/2011
Turkey & Bacon 264 11/3/2011
By Nature Naturals Organic Food (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Organic Turkey 264 11/3/2011
Organic Chicken 264 11/3/2011
Organic Chicken, Carrots & Peas 264 11/3/2011
Organic Turkey, Sweet Potato & Peas 264 11/3/2011
California Natural (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Lamb & Brown Rice 577 11/3/2011
Chicken & Brown Rice 477 11/3/2011
Salmon & Sweet Potato 554 11/3/2011
Canidae    
All Life Stages 5.5 ounces 195 11/3/2011
All Life Stages 13 ounces 450 11/3/2011
Lamb & Rice 5.5 ounces 180 11/3/2011
Lamb & Rice 13 ounces 419 11/3/2011
Chicken & Rice 5.5 ounces 184 11/3/2011
Chicken & Rice 13 ounces 426 11/3/2011
Platinum (Senior and Overweight) 5.5 ounces 161 11/3/2011
Platinum (Senior and Overweight) 13 ounces 327 11/3/2011
Beef & Fish 5.5 ounces 159 11/3/2011
Beef & Fish 13 ounces 375 11/3/2011
Canidae Grain Free    
PureELEMENTS 5.5 ounces 176 11/3/2011
PureELEMENTS 13 ounces 415 11/3/2011
PureSEA 5.5 ounces 155 11/3/2011
PureSEA 13 ounces 366 11/3/2011
PureSKY 13 ounces 416 11/3/2011
PureLAND 13 ounces 416 11/3/2011
Canine Caviar (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Gourmet Turkey 429 11/3/2011
Gourmet Duck 599 11/3/2011
Gourmet Beaver 768 11/3/2011
Green Venison Tripe 290 11/3/2011
Frozen Gourmet Beaver 1810 kcal/lb 11/3/2011
Frozen Gourmet Turkey 848 kcal/g 11/3/2011
Cesar Canine Cuisine Pate (3.5 Oz Tray)    
Puppy- With Chicken & Beef 100 11/3/2011
T-Bone Steak Flavor 90 11/3/2011
Porterhouse Steak Flavor 90 11/3/2011
Filet Mignon Flavor 90 11/3/2011
With Beef 90 11/3/2011
With Braised Beef & Garden Vegetables 90 11/3/2011
Top Sirloin Flavor 90 11/3/2011
With Lamb 90 11/3/2011
Pork Tenderloin Flavor 90 11/3/2011
With Chicken & Beef 80 11/3/2011
Grilled Chicken Flavor 80 11/3/2011
With Chicken & Liver 80 11/3/2011
With Chicken & Veal 80 11/3/2011
With Braised Chicken & Garden Vegetables 80 11/3/2011
With Turkey 80 11/3/2011
With Duck 80 11/3/2011
Senior- With Chicken & Rice 80 11/3/2011
Cesar Bistro Entrees (3.5 Oz Trays)    
Steak Florentine Flavor 95 11/3/2011
Grilled Chicken Primavera Flavor 95 11/3/2011
Tuscan Style Stew with Beef 95 11/3/2011
Steak Tips Sonoma Style Flavor 95 11/3/2011
Oven Roasted Beef Burgundy Flavor in Sauce 95 11/3/2011
Cesar Gourmet Filets in Sauce (3.5 Oz Trays)    
Rib-Eye Steak Flavor 97 11/3/2011
Beef Tenderloin Flavor 97 11/3/2011
Prime Rib Flavor 97 11/3/2011
New York Strip Flavor 97 11/3/2011
Filet Mignon Flavor 97 11/3/2011
Grilled Chicken Flavor 97 11/3/2011
With Braised Chicken & Garden Vegetables 97 11/3/2011
Roast Turkey Flavor 97 11/3/2011
Turkey 1 lb - 156 2010
Turkey 2.5 lbs - 260 2010
Chef Michaels (Purina) Per Ounce  
Pate Porterhouse Steak Flavor and Carrot & Potato Garnishes in Meaty Juices 27.84 12/6/2011
Rotisserie Chicken Flavor and Carrot & Corn Garnishes in Sauce 27.54 12/6/2011
Sirloin Steak Flavor and Rice & Pea Garnishes in Sauce 27.66 12/6/2011
Smoked Turkey Flavor and Potato & Pea Garnishes in Sauce 27.59 12/6/2011
Beef Tenderloin Flavor and Barley & Carrot Garnishes in Sauce 27.78 12/6/2011
Pate Filet Mignon Flavor and Carrot & Pea Garnishes in Meaty Juices 27.88 12/6/2011
Pate Herb Chicken Flavor and Rice & Spinach Garnishes in Meaty Juices 27.57 12/6/2011
Pate Pork Tenderloin Flavor and Carrot & Barley Garnishes in Meaty Juices 28.88 12/6/2011
Chicken Soup for the Pet-Lover's soul (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Puppy Formula 348 12/6/2011
Adult Formula 420 12/6/2011
Senior Formula 362 12/6/2011
Diamond (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Chicken & Rice Formula 452 12/6/2011
Beef & Rice Formula 443 12/6/2011
Lamb & Rice Formula 457 12/6/2011
Dick Van Patten Nature's Formula (13.2 Cans)    
Beef 426 2010
Chicken 426 2010
Duck & Potato 414 2010
Fish & Sweet Potato 426 2010
Lamb 426 2010
Liver 426 2010
Venison & Sweet Potato 426 2010
Dick Van Patten Nature's Formula - Dog Food Rolls Calories per Inch  
Beef 1 lb - 156 2010
Beef 2.5 lbs - 260 2010
Lamb 1 lb - 156 2010
Lamb 2.5 lbs - 260 2010
Turkey 1 lb - 156 2010
Turkey 2.5 lbs - 260 2010
Eukanuba (13.2 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)    
Puppy Entree with Fresh Chicken & Rice 489 11/3/2011
Puppy Mixed Grill with Chicken & Beef (2.3 Oz Can) 348 11/3/2011
Entree with Beef & Rice 448 11/3/2011
Entree with Fresh Chicken & Rice 413 11/3/2011
Entree with Lamb & Rice 437 11/3/2011
Entree with Turkey & Rice 434 11/3/2011
Mixed Grill with Chicken & Beef in Gravy 346 11/3/2011
Dinner with Chicken in Gravy (12.3 Oz Can) 343 11/3/2011
Hearty Stew with Beef & Vegetables in Gravy (12.3 Oz Can) 379 11/3/2011
Mixed Grill with Chicken & Beef 448 11/3/2011
Eagle Pack Holistic Select (13 Oz Cans)    
Puppy Recipe 472 11/3/2011
Duck Recipe 494 11/3/2011
Duck & Chicken Recipe 535 11/3/2011
Tuna, Salmon & Shrimp Recipe 432 11/3/2011
Beef Recipe 399 11/3/2011
Chicken Recipe 402 11/3/2011
Lamb Recipe 542 11/3/2011
Eagle Pack Natural Pet Food (13.2 Oz Can)    
Turkey Formula 447 11/3/2011
Beef Formula 491 11/3/2011
Chicken Formula 488 11/3/2011
Lamb Formula 491 11/3/2011
EVO (5.5 Oz and 13.2 Oz Cans)    
95% Beef (5.5 Oz) 210 11/3/2011
95% Beef (13.2 Oz) 503 11/3/2011
Turkey & Chicken Formula (5.5 Oz) 200 11/3/2011
Turkey & Chicken Formula (13.2 Oz) 480 11/3/2011
95% Duck (5.5 Oz) 217 11/3/2011
95% Duck (13.2 Oz) 520 11/3/2011
95% Chicken & Turkey (5.5 Oz) 211 11/3/2011
95% Chicken & Turkey (13.2 Oz) 505 11/3/2011
95% Salmon & Herring (5.5 Oz) 205 11/3/2011
95% Salmon & Herring (13.2 Oz) 491 11/3/2011
95% Venison (5.5 Oz) 218 11/3/2011
95% Venison (13.2 Oz) 523 11/3/2011
Fresh Pet Deli Fresh    
Turkey, Vegetalbe & Rice Formula - Slice and Serve 300 per 1/2 lb 12/6/2011
Chicken, Vegetable & Rice Formula - Slice and Serve 300 per 1/2 lb 12/6/2011
Fresh Pet Select    
Chunky Beef, Vegetables & Rice Recipe - Slice and Serve 300 per 1/2 lb 12/6/2011
Chunky Chicken, Turkey, Vegetable & Rice Recipe - Slice and Serve 311 per 1/2 lb 12/6/2011
Puppy - Chicken, Vegetable & Rice Recipe - Slice and Serve 311 per 1/2 lb 12/6/2011
Chicken, Vegetalbe & Rice Recipe - Slice and Serve 300 per 1/2 lb 12/6/2011
Fresh Pet Vital    
Lamb & Ocean Whitefish Recipe - Slice and Serve 287 per 1/2 lb 12/6/2011
Chicken, Beef, Salmon & Egg Recipe - Slice and Serve 277 per 1/2 lb 12/6/2011
Bison & Beef Recipe - Slice and Serve 273 per 1/2 lb 12/6/2011
Salmon & Ocean Whitefish Recipe - Slice and Serve 286 per 1/2 lb 12/6/2011
Turkey Recipe - Slice and Serve 277 per 1/2 lb 12/6/2011
Fromm - Four Star    
Shredded Pork Entree 346 11/25/2011
Shredded Chicken Entree 311 11/25/2011
Shredded Beef Entree 329 11/25/2011
Fromm - Gold Nutritionals    
Duck & Chicken Pate 367 11/3/2011
Chicken Pate 334 11/3/2011
Salmon & Chicken Pate 334 11/3/2011
Hill's Prescription Diet (13 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)    
a/d Canine/Feline (5.5 Oz Cans) 180 11/3/2011
c/d 492 11/3/2011
d/d Duck Formula 356 11/3/2011
d/d Lamb Formula 492 11/3/2011
d/d Salmon Formula 362 11/3/2011
d/d Venison Formula 404 11/3/2011
g/d 377 11/3/2011
h/d 480 11/3/2011
i/d 369 11/3/2011
j/d 498 11/3/2011
k/d 458 11/3/2011
l/d 515 11/3/2011
n/d 483 11/3/2011
r/d 257 11/3/2011
s/d 507 11/3/2011
u/d 489 11/3/2011
w/d 329 11/3/2011
z/d ULTRA Allergen-Free 360 11/3/2011
Iams Ground (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Chicken & Rice - ProActive Health Puppy 489 11/3/2011
Beef & Rice 488 11/3/2011
Chicken & Rice 413 11/3/2011
Turkey & Rice 434 11/3/2011
Chicken & Beef 448 11/3/2011
Lamb & Rice 437 11/3/2011
Iams Chunks (12.3 Oz Cans)    
Chicken & Beef in Gravy - ProActive Health Puppy 365 11/3/2011
Chicken & Beef in Gravy 347 11/3/2011
Beef & Vegetables in Gravy 386 11/3/2011
Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy 392 11/3/2011
Chicken in Gravy 344 11/3/2011
Iams Veterinary Formulas (14 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)    
Skin & Coat - Response FP 517 11/3/2011
Intestinal - Low Residue 414 11/3/2011
Maximum-Calorie - Canine & Feline (6 Oz Can) 333 11/3/2011
Innova    
Adult (5.5 Oz Can) 205 11/3/2011
Adult (13.2 Oz Can) 490 11/3/2011
Puppy (5.5 Oz Can) 230 11/3/2011
Puppy (13.2 Oz Can) 552 11/3/2011
Senior (5.5 Oz Can) 166 11/3/2011
Senior (13.2 Oz Can) 397 11/3/2011
Lower Fat Adult (5.5 Oz Can) 156 11/3/2011
Lower Fat Adult (13.2 Oz Can) 377 11/3/2011
Large Breed Adult (5.5 Oz Can) 200 11/3/2011
Large Breed Adult (13.2 Oz Can) 479 11/3/2011
Large Breed Puppy (5.5 Oz Can) 205 11/3/2011
Large Breed Puppy (13.2 Oz Can) 492 11/3/2011
Large Breed Senior (5.5 Oz Can) 164 11/3/2011
Large Breed Senior (13.2 Oz Can) 393 11/3/2011
Kibbles n' Bits    
Chicken Homestyle 327 11/23/2011
Beef Steak Homestyle 328 11/23/2011
Chicken Bistro Meal 365 11/23/2011
Beef Bistro Meal 365 11/23/2011
Merrick (13.2 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)    
Autum Leaf't Overs 337 11/3/2011
Brauts 'n Tots 343 11/3/2011
Burger Pie & Sweetie Fries 333 11/3/2011
Campfire Trout Feast 330 11/3/2011
Cowboy Cookout (5.5 Oz Can) 164 11/3/2011
Cowboy Cookout 394 11/3/2011
French Country Cafe 321 11/3/2011
Gameday Tailgate 343 11/3/2011
Grammy's Pot Pie (5.5 Oz Can) 166 11/3/2011
Grammy's Pot Pie (5.5 Oz Can) 394 11/3/2011
Harvest Moon 322 11/3/2011
Homecoming Holiday 323 11/3/2011
Little Italy 309 11/3/2011
Mediterranean Banquet 380 11/3/2011
New Zealand Summer 362 11/3/2011
Puppy Plate (5.5 Oz Can) 164 11/3/2011
Puppy Plate 389 11/3/2011
Senior Medley 312 11/3/2011
Smothered Comfort 330 11/3/2011
Susie's Shepherd's Pie 376 11/3/2011
Thanksgiving Day Dinner (5.5 Oz Can) 180 11/3/2011
Thanksgiving Day Dinner 432 11/3/2011
Turducken (5.5 Oz Can) 154 11/3/2011
Turducken 364 11/3/2011
Venison Holiday Stew 384 11/3/2011
Wild Buffalo Grill 370 11/3/2011
Wilderness Blend 344 11/3/2011
Wingaling 330 11/3/2011
Working Dog Stew 382 11/3/2011
Mighty Dog Per Ounce  
Hearty Beef Dinner 35.28 per ounce 11/23/2011
Chicken, Egg & Bacon Country Platter 35.1 per ounce 11/23/2011
Chicken & Smoked Bacon Combo 37.24 per ounce 11/23/2011
With Lamb & Rice 35.85 per ounce 11/23/2011
Butcher Block Beef Tenderloin Flavor 29.69 per ounce 11/23/2011
Rotisserie Chicken Flavor 29.75 per ounce 11/23/2011
Savory Steak Flavor 29.67 per ounce 11/23/2011
Hearty Pulled-Style Beef Dinner in Gravy 24.57 per ounce 11/23/2011
Hearty Pulled-Style Chicken Dinner in Gravy 24.62 per ounce 11/23/2011
Hearty Pulled-Style Pork Dinner in Gravy 25.03 per ounce 11/23/2011
Porterhouse Steak Flavor in Savory Sauce 26.86 per ounce 11/23/2011
Thick-Sliced Chicken Dinner in Gravy 27.27 per ounce 11/23/2011
Thick-Sliced Turkey Dinner in Gravy 27.08 per ounce 11/23/2011
Beef Dinner in Gravy 27.2 per ounce 11/23/2011
Chicken Dinner in Gravy 26.82 per ounce 11/23/2011
Turkey Dinner in Gravy 26.73 per ounce 11/23/2011
  Per 5.5 Oz Can  
Roasted Beef Dinner in Gravy 125 11/23/2011
Roasted Chicken Dinner in Gravy 120 11/23/2011
Roasted Pork Dinner in Gravy 123 11/23/2011
Roasted Turkey in Gravy 138 11/23/2011
  123 11/23/2011
Mighty Dog Prime Cuts (5.5 Oz Cans)    
Prime Cuts Beef Dinner in Gravy 148 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts Beef & Liver Dinner in Gravy 144 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts Chicken Dinner in Gravy 150 11/23/2011
Prime Cuts Turkey Dinner in Gravy 145 11/23/2011
Mighty Dog Savory Entree (5.5 Oz Cans)    
Beef & Vegetable Medley in Gravy 123 11/23/2011
Chicken & Vegetable Medley in Gravy 126 11/23/2011
Mighty Dog Seared Filets (5.5 Oz Cans)    
Chicken & Liver Dinner in Gravy 126 11/23/2011
Pork in Gravy 150 11/23/2011
Mighty Dog Select Menu (5.5 Oz Cans)    
Meaty Classic Beef Tenderloin Flavor 162 11/23/2011
Meaty Classic Rotisserie Chicken Flavor 164 11/23/2011
Meaty Classic Savory Steak Flavor 162 11/23/2011
Seared New York Strip Steak Flavor in Savory Sauce 152 11/23/2011
Seared Porterhouse Steak Flavor in Savory Sauce 153 11/23/2011
Seared Tenderloin Tips Flavor in Savory Sauce 151 11/23/2011
Mighty Dog Senior Per Ounce  
Chicken & Rice Dinner 31.67 per ounce 11/23/2011
Natural Life (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Puppy Complete 518 11/3/2011
Adult Complete 439 11/3/2011
Adult Lamaderm 429 11/3/2011
Senior Complete 377 2010
Adult Vegetarian 461 11/3/2011
Nature's Logic (13.2 Oz Can)    
Chicken 558 11/3/2011
Lamb 578 11/3/2011
Venison 533 11/3/2011
Duck & Salmon 548 11/3/2011
Beef 532 11/3/2011
Sardine 532 11/3/2011
Nature's Logic Raw Frozen Food (Per Patty)    
Beef 245 11/3/2011
Chicken 245 11/3/2011
Rabbit 245 11/3/2011
Nature's Variety Instinct    
Chicken Formula (5.5 Oz Can) 222 11/3/2011
Chicken Formula (13.2 Oz Can) 531 11/3/2011
Beef Formula (5.5 Oz Can) 232 11/3/2011
Beef Formula (13.2 Oz Can) 556 11/3/2011
Lamb Formula (5.5 Oz Can) 259 11/3/2011
Lamb Formula (13.2 Oz Can) 621 11/3/2011
Rabbit Formula (5.5 Oz Can) 220 11/3/2011
Rabbit Formula (13.2 Oz Can) 528 11/3/2011
Duck Formula (5.5 Oz Can) 220 11/3/2011
Duck Formula (13.2 Oz Can) 528 11/3/2011
Venison Formula (5.5 Oz Can) 228 11/3/2011
Venison Formula (13.2 Oz Can) 546 11/3/2011
Nature's Variety Instinct RAW: Raw Frozen Food (Per Ounce)    
Venison 65 11/3/2011
Rabbit 65 11/3/2011
Organic Chicken 65 11/3/2011
Chicken 65 11/3/2011
Beef 65 11/3/2011
Bison 65 11/3/2011
Nature's Variety Instinct RAW: Freeze Dried Raw Food (Per Piece)    
Chicken (mini) 23 11/3/2011
Chicken (large) 38 11/3/2011
Beef (mini) 22 11/3/2011
Beef (large) 35 11/3/2011
Lamb (mini) 20 11/3/2011
Lamb (large) 32 11/3/2011
Venison (mini) 21 11/3/2011
Nature's Variety Prarie (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Chicken Recipe 535 11/3/2011
Beef Recipe 520 11/3/2011
Lamb Recipe 572 11/3/2011
Venison Recipe 475 11/3/2011
Homestyle Chicken Stew 365 11/3/2011
Homestyle Beef Stew 368 11/3/2011
Homestyle Lamb Stew 389 11/3/2011
Homestyle Salmon & Wild Rice Stew 373 11/3/2011
Homestyle Turkey & Duck Stew 368 11/3/2011
Homestyle Beef & Bison Stew 362 11/3/2011
Homestyle Pork & Sweet Potato Stew 342 11/3/2011
Newman's Own Organics    
Beef (12 Oz) 626 11/23/2011
Liver (12 Oz) 517 11/23/2011
Beef & Liver (12 Oz) 575 11/23/2011
Chicken (5.5 Oz) 215 11/23/2011
Chicken (12.7 Oz) 500 11/23/2011
Chicken & Brown Rice (5.5 Oz) 198 11/23/2011
Chicken & Brown Rice (12.7 Oz) 461 11/23/2011
Turkey & Brown Rice (5.5 Oz) 176 11/23/2011
Turkey & Brown Rice (12.7 Oz) 365 11/23/2011
Puppy Turkey & Brown Rice (5.5 Oz) 190 11/23/2011
Puppy Turkey & Brown Rice (12.7 Oz) 439 11/23/2011
Nutro MAX Puppy    
Chicken, Lamb & Rice (5.5 Oz) 195 11/8/2011
Chicken, Lamb & Rice (12.5 Oz) 444 11/8/2011
Nutro MAX Adult (12.5 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)    
Chicken, Rice & Lamb Dinner (5 Oz) 183 11/8/2011
Chicken, Rice & Lamb Dinner (12.5 Oz) 417 11/8/2011
Chicken, Rice & Turkey Dinner 420 11/8/2011
Beef & Rice Dinner 406 11/8/2011
Large Breed Beef & Rice Dinner Chunks in Gravy 339 11/8/2011
Nutro MAX Senior (12.5 Oz Cans)    
Chicken & Rice Dinner 384 11/8/2011
Nutro Natural Choice Puppy (12.5 Oz Cans)    
Lamb & Rice 446 11/8/2011
Chicken, Rice & Oatmeal 439 11/8/2011
Large Breed Chicken & Rice Chunks in Gravy 362 11/8/2011
Large Breed Lamb & Rice Chunks in Gravy 385 11/8/2011
Nutro Natural Choice Puppy Trays Calories Per Tray  
Chicken, Rice & Oatmeal Slices in Gravy 115 11/8/2011
Nutro Natural Choice Adult (12.5 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)    
Original Lamb & Rice Formula 498 11/8/2011
Lamb & Rice Recipe 507 11/8/2011
Chicken, Rice & Oatmeal 411 11/8/2011
Lamb & Pasta 521 11/8/2011
Lamb, Duck & Pasta 420 11/8/2011
Turkey, Lamb & Pasta 413 11/8/2011
High Energy 486 11/8/2011
Lite with Lamb & Rice 316 11/8/2011
Large Breed - Chicken & Rice Chunks in Gravy 344 11/8/2011
Large Breed - Lamb & Rice Chunks in Gravy 388 11/8/2011
Large Breed Weight Management - Chicken & Rice Chunks in Gravy 305 11/8/2011
Herring & Sweet Potato 374 11/8/2011
Nutro Natural Choice Adult Trays Calories Per Tray  
Chicken & Brown Rice Slices in Gravy 104 11/8/2011
Savory Lamb & Vegetables Stew Slices in Gravy 104 11/8/2011
Roasted Turkey & Vegetable Slices in Gravy 99 11/8/2011
Simmered Beef & Potato Stew Slices in Gravy 110 11/8/2011
Nutro Natural Choice Senior (12.5 Oz Cans)    
Chicken & Rice 384 11/8/2011
Turkey & Rice 362 11/8/2011
Lamb & Rice Chunks in Gravy 366 11/8/2011
Large Breed Senior - Chicken & Rice Chunks in Gravy 337 11/8/2011
Nutro Ultra (12.5 Oz Cans)    
Puppy - Chunks in Gravy 384 11/8/2011
Adult - Chunks in Gravy 367 11/8/2011
Weight Management - Chunks in Gravy 325 11/8/2011
Senior - Chunks in Gravy 357 11/8/2011
Large Breed Puppy - Chunks in Gravy 387 11/8/2011
Large Breed Adult - Chunks in Gravy 368 11/8/2011
Nutro Ultra Pate    
Puppy - Chicken, Lamb & Salmon Entree 163 2010
Adult - Chicken, Salmon & Lamb Entree 156 2010
Weight Management - Chicken, Salmon & Lamb Entree 127 2010
Senior - Chicken, Salmon & Lamb Entree 132 2010
Pedigree Puppy    
Healthy Start 508 12/14/2011
Pedigree Adult    
Chopped Ground Dinners 445 12/14/2011
Chunky Ground Dinners 410 12/14/2011
Choice Cuts in Gravy 340 12/14/2011
Pedigree Plus: Healthy Digestion 450 12/14/2011
Pedigree Plus: Healthy Heart 380 12/14/2011
Pedigree Plus: Healthy Joints 415 12/14/2011
Pedigree Plus: Healthy Immunity 325 12/14/2011
Pedigree Plus: Healthy Skin & Coat 325 12/14/2011
Pedigree Plus: Healthy Weight 280 12/14/2011
Pet Promise    
Beef & Brown Rice 478 2010
Chicken & Brown Rice 405 2010
Pinnacle Holistic (13.2 Oz Cans)    
Chicken & Vegetables Recipe 486 11/8/2011
Trout & Sweet Potato Recipe 510 11/8/2011
Duck & Potato Recipe 441 11/8/2011
Pure Vita    
Grain Free Turkey Stew 844 kcal/kg 12/6/2011
Grain Free Beef Stew 844 kcal/kg 12/6/2011
Grain Free Chicken Stew 844 kcal/kg 12/6/2011
Purina ONE (13 Oz Cans)    
Wholesome Chicken & Brown Rice Entree - Tender Cuts in Gravy 345 11/23/2011
Wholesome Lamb & Brown Rice Entree - Tender Cuts in Gravy 354 11/23/2011
Wholesome Beef & Barley Entree - Tender Cuts in Gravy 346 11/23/2011
Wholesome Chicken & Brown Rice Entree Adult Classic Ground 439 11/23/2011
Wholesome Turkey & Barley Entree Adult Classic Ground 416 11/23/2011
Wholesome Beef & Brown Rice Entree Adult Classic Ground 435 11/23/2011
Wholesome Lamb & Long Grain Rice Entree Adult Classic Ground 442 11/23/2011
Wholesome Salmon & Brown Rice Entree Adult Ground 429 11/23/2011
Purina Pro Plan Puppy (13 Oz Cans)    
Chicken & Rice Entree Classic 455 11/8/2011
Chicken & Brown Rice Entree Classic 203 11/8/2011
Purina Pro Plan Adult (13 Oz Cans)    
Beef & Rice Entree Classic 416 11/8/2011
Chicken & Rice Entree Classic 429 11/8/2011
Beef & Brown Rice Entree Classic 182 11/8/2011
Lamb & Vegetables Entree Slices in Gravy 323 11/8/2011
Turkey & Vegetables Entree Slices in Gravy 312 11/8/2011
Beef & Vegetables Entree Slices in Gravy 325 11/8/2011
Chicken & Vegetables Entree Slices in Gravy 325 11/8/2011
Seared Beef, Green Beans & Brown Rice Entree in Gravy N/A 11/8/2011
Shredded Beef & Lamb Entree in Gravy N/A 11/8/2011
Shredded Chicken, Pasta, & Spinach Entree in Gravy 134 11/8/2011
Shredded Beef, Carrots & Barley Entree in Gravy 135 11/8/2011
Shredded Turkey, Peas & Brown Rice Entree in Gravy 134 11/8/2011
Seared Chicken, Julienne Carrots & Barley Entree in Gravy N/A 11/8/2011
Chicken & Barley Mini Morsels in Gravy N/A 11/8/2011
Purina Pro Plan Small Breed Adult (13 Oz Cans)    
Small Breed - Beef & Rice Entree Classic N/A 11/8/2011
Small Breed - Chicken & Rice Entree Classic N/A 11/8/2011
Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Adult (13 Oz Cans)    
Beef & Rice Entree Chunks in Gravy 317 11/8/2011
Chicken & rice Entree Chunks in Gravy 299 11/8/2011
Purina Pro Plan Giant Breed Adult (13 Oz Cans)    
Beef & Rice Entree Classic N/A 11/8/2011
Chicken & Rice Entree Classic N/A 11/8/2011
Purina Pro Plan Senior (13 Oz Cans)    
Beef & Rice Entree Morsels in Gravy 312 11/8/2011
Purina Pro Plan Extra Care (13 Oz Cans)    
Sensitive Stomach - Salmon & Rice Entree Classic 407 11/8/2011
Weight Management - Turkey & Rice Entree Morsels in Gravy 312 11/8/2011
Purina Pro Plan Selects    
Puppy - Natural Turkey & Barley Entree Classic 182 11/8/2011
Adult - Natural Turkey & Barley Entree Classic 182 11/8/2011
Adult - Natural Chicken & Brown Rice Entree Classic 182 11/8/2011
Adult - Natural Salmon & Brown Rice Entree Classic 171 11/8/2011
Adult - Natural Beef & Brown Rice Entree Classic 177 11/8/2011
Purina Veterinary Diets (13.3 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)    
EN - GastroEnteric (13.4 Oz Can) 453 11/25/2011
NF - Kidney Function 533 11/25/2011
OM - Overweight Management 224 11/25/2011
JM - Joint Mobility 426 11/25/2011
Royal Canin - Veterinary Diets    
Adult (13.6 Oz Cans) 408 11/8/2011
Digestive Low Fat LF (13.6 Oz Cans) 368 11/8/2011
Intestinal HE (14 Oz Cans) 477 11/8/2011
Mature Formula (13.6 Oz Cans) 421 11/8/2011
Potato & Duck Formula (13.6 Oz Cans) 457 11/8/2011
Potato & Rabbit Formula (13.6 Oz Cans) 483 11/8/2011
Potato & Venison Formula (13.6 Oz Cans) 449 11/8/2011
Potato & Whitefish Formula (13.6 Oz Cans) 427 11/8/2011
Puppy (13.6 Oz Cans) 427 11/8/2011
Renal LP (13.6 Oz Cans) 661 11/8/2011
Renal MP (13.6 Oz Cans) 661 11/8/2011
Recovery RS (5.8 Oz Cans) 183 11/8/2011
Urinary SO (13.6 Oz Cans) 535 11/8/2011
Weight Control (13.6 Oz Cans) 415 11/8/2011
Vegetarian Formula (13.6 Oz Cans) 378 11/8/2011
Science Diet (13 Oz Cans Unless Otherwise Noted)    
Pupppy Healthy Development - Savory Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz) 205 11/14/2011
Puppy Healthy Development - Savory Chicken Entree 459 11/14/2011
Advanced Fitness - Beef & Chicken Entree 381 11/14/2011
Advanced Fitness - Gourmet Beef Entree (5.8 Oz) 168 11/14/2011
Advanced Fitness - Gourmet Beef Entree 378 11/14/2011
Advanced Fitness - Gourmet Turkey Entree 450 11/14/2011
Advanced Fitness - Savory Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz) 154 11/14/2011
Advanced Fitness - Savory Chicken Entree 345 11/14/2011
Light (5.8 Oz) 144 11/14/2011
Light 322 11/14/2011
Mature Adult Active Longevity - Gourmet Beef Entree (5.8 Oz) 164 11/14/2011
Mature Adult Active Longevity - Gourmet Beef Entree 368 11/14/2011
Mature Adult Active Longevity - Gourmet Turkey Entree 369 11/14/2011
Mature Adult Active Longevity - Savory Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz) 155 11/14/2011
Mature Adult Active Longevity - Savory Chicken Entree 347 11/14/2011
Adult Savory Stew with Beef & Vegetables 329 11/14/2011
Adult Savory Stew with Chicken & Vegetables 325 11/14/2011
Adult Savory Stew with Turkey & Vegetables 326 11/14/2011
Mature Adult Savory Stew with Beef & Vegetables 329 11/14/2011
Mature Adult Savory Stew with Chicken & Vegetables 325 11/14/2011
Puppy Healthy Development Savory Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz) 205 11/14/2011
Puppy Healthy Development Savory Chicken Entree 459 11/14/2011
Puppy Savory Stew with Beef & Vegetables 368 11/14/2011
Puppy Savory Stew with Chicken & Vegetables 347 11/14/2011
Small & Toy Adult Gourmet Beef Entree (5.8 Oz) 168 11/14/2011
Small & Toy Adult Gourmet Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz) 154 11/14/2011
Small & Toy Adult Light with Liver (5.8 Oz) 144 11/14/2011
Small & Toy Adult Savory Stew with Beef & Vegetables (5.8 Oz) 141 11/14/2011
Small & Toiy Adult Savory Stew with Chicken & Vegetables (5.8 Oz) 140 11/14/2011
Small & Toy Mature Adult Gourmet Beef Entree (5.8 Oz) 164 11/14/2011
Small & Toy Mature Adult Gourmet Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz) 155 11/14/2011
Small & Toy Mature Adult Savory Stew with Chicken (5.8 Oz) 140 11/14/2011
Small & Toy Puppy Gourmet Chicken Entree (5.8 Oz) 205 11/14/2011
Small & Toy Puppy savory Stew with Chicken & Vegetables (5.8 Oz) 149 11/14/2011
Three Dog Bakery (12 Oz Cans)    
Gracie's Gourmet - Chicken, Carrots, Green Beans & Rice 340 12/9/2011
Gracie's Gourmet - Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots & Rice 340 12/9/2011
Gracie's Gourmet - Lamb, Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans & Rice 289 12/9/2011
Entree - Chicken, Carrots, Green Beans & Rice 340 12/9/2011
Entree - Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots & Rice 340 12/9/2011
Entree - Lamb Carrots, Green Beans & Rice 289 12/9/2011
VeRUS (13 Oz Cans)    
Turkey & Veggie Formula 427 11/14/2011
Chicken & Brown Rice Formula 470 11/14/2011
Duck & Potato Formula 366 11/14/2011
Beef & Barley Formula 463 11/14/2011
Lamb & Brown Rice Formula 441 11/14/2011
Fish & Potato Formula 397 11/14/2011
Garden Selection Formula 399 11/14/2011
Wellness    
Just for Puppy Super5 Mix (6 Oz) 247 11/14/2011
Just for Puppy Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz) 515 11/14/2011
Chicken & Sweet Potato Super5 Miz (6 Oz) 227 11/14/2011
Chicken & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz) 472 11/14/2011
Duck & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (6 Oz) 224 11/14/2011
Duck & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz) 466 11/14/2011
Whitefish & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (6 Oz) 161 11/14/2011
Whitefish & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz) 335 11/14/2011
Lamb & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (6 Oz) 264 11/14/2011
Lamb & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz) 549 11/14/2011
Turkey & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (6 Oz) 204 11/14/2011
Turkey & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz) 424 11/14/2011
Venison & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (6 Oz) 192 11/14/2011
Venison & Sweet Potato Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz) 399 11/14/2011
Senior Super5 Mix (6 Oz) 182 11/14/2011
Senior Super5 Mix (12.5 Oz) 379 11/14/2011
95% Chicken Recipe (13.2 Oz) 638 11/14/2011
95% Beef Recipe (13.2 Oz) 631 11/14/2011
95% Salmon Recipe (13.2 Oz) 484 11/14/2011
95% Lamb Recipe (13.2 Oz) 550 11/14/2011
95% Turkey Recipe (13.2 Oz) 595 11/14/2011
Beef Stew with Carrots & Potatoes (12.5 Oz) 362 11/14/2011
Chicken Stew with Peas & Carrots (12.5 Oz) 320 11/14/2011
Lamb & Beef Stew with Brown Rice & Apples (12.5 Oz) 371 11/14/2011
Turkey & Duck Stew with Sweet Potatoes & Cranberries (12.5 Oz) 320 11/14/2011
Turkey Stew with Barley & Carrots (12.5 Oz) 304 11/14/2011
Venison & Salmon Stew with Potatoes & Carrots (12.5 Oz) 315 11/14/2011
CORE Grain & Poultry Free: Salmon, Whitefish & Herring Recipe (6 Oz) 221 11/14/2011
Core Grain & Poultry Free: Salmon, Whitefish & Herring Recipe (12.5 Oz) 460 11/14/2011
CORE Grain Free: Turkey, Chicken Liver & Turkey Liver Recipe (6 Oz) 238 11/14/2011
CORE Grain Free: Turkey, Chicken Liver & Turkey Liver Recipe (12.5 Oz) 496 11/14/2011
Simple Food Solutions Duck & Rice Formula (12.5 Oz) 464 11/14/2011
Simple Food Solutions Lamb & Rice Formula (12.5 Oz) 520 11/14/2011
Simple Food Solutions Salmon & Rice Formula (12.5 Oz) 471 11/14/2011

