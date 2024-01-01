Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
Clever and affectionate with a ferocious bark that doesn’t match its miniature size, the Yorkiepoo is an ideal small companion dog. Made up of the Yorkshire Terrier and Poodle (generally Toy Poodles, although sometimes Miniature Poodles), they’re a classic companion dog that packs a punch into a small package.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Personality
These fearless, tenacious, and protective pups often have an outsized bark that doesn’t match their size. Yorkiepoos are intelligent and love being #2 to their owners, going everywhere and anywhere. Like Poodles, they have active minds and can be funny. They love learning new tricks and games, especially anything that involves terrier-like behavior such as digging, tugging, or ripping. They think they are larger than they are, announcing visitors loudly.
History
The Yorkie Poodle mix has a relatively short history of being bred as a small, non-shedding companion dog. The Yorkshire Terrier and Poodle go back many centuries. The Yorkshire Terrier is an English and Scottish breed that dates to the mid-19th century when factories needed working ratters to help eliminate vermin. They were later deemed fashionable and bred to be more companion-like for the wealthy classes.
The Poodle began as a water-retrieving dog in Germany. (Their traditional haircut includes shaved bodies to help them glide through the water and ponpoms around their vital organs to protect them.) They too were adopted by the wealthier classes as circus dogs and companion dogs. Don’t be surprised if your little Yorkiepoo engages you in a game of fetch, given their water-retrieving history.