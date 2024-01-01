The Yorkie Poodle mix has a relatively short history of being bred as a small, non-shedding companion dog. The Yorkshire Terrier and Poodle go back many centuries. The Yorkshire Terrier is an English and Scottish breed that dates to the mid-19th century when factories needed working ratters to help eliminate vermin. They were later deemed fashionable and bred to be more companion-like for the wealthy classes.

The Poodle began as a water-retrieving dog in Germany. (Their traditional haircut includes shaved bodies to help them glide through the water and ponpoms around their vital organs to protect them.) They too were adopted by the wealthier classes as circus dogs and companion dogs. Don’t be surprised if your little Yorkiepoo engages you in a game of fetch, given their water-retrieving history.