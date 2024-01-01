Long haired Yorkie Poo dog breed sitting on a step
Long haired Yorkie Poo dog breed sitting on a step

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

4 to 15 pounds

height

7 to 15 inches

family

Companion

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

4 to 15 pounds

height

7 to 15 inches

family

Companion

Clever and affectionate with a ferocious bark that doesn’t match its miniature size, the Yorkiepoo is an ideal small companion dog. Made up of the Yorkshire Terrier and Poodle (generally Toy Poodles, although sometimes Miniature Poodles), they’re a classic companion dog that packs a punch into a small package. 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...