Close up of a Wirehaired Vizsla dog breed panting against a white background looking right
Close up of a Wirehaired Vizsla dog breed panting against a white background looking right

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

40 to 60 pounds

height

22 to 25 inches

family

Gun Dog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

40 to 60 pounds

height

22 to 25 inches

family

Gun Dog

Ready for a rustic rover who is energetic, enthusiastic, and a lover of the great outdoors? A Wirehaired Vizsla fits the bill. Filled with affection and a sense of adventure, Wirehaired Vizsla dogs will fit in seamlessly to an active household. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Finding pets for you...