Wire Fox Terrier
Wire Fox Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

15-19 lb

height

15.5"

family

Terrier

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

15-19 lb

height

15.5"

family

Terrier

The Wire Fox Terrier is short backed and square proportioned, but at the same time standing over a lot of ground. They are known for their speed, endurance, and power. The gait while trotting gets most of its propulsion from the rear quarters. The expression, like the attitude, is keen; the carriage is alert and expectant. The coat is dense, wiry, broken, and twisted, almost appearing like coconut matting, with a short, fine undercoat.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Grooming Tips – How to Trim Your Dogs Nails

Keeping your dog’s nails trimmed makes him more comfortable as well as reduces those scratches in your wood floor. Because you’ll need both hands to clip the nails, a second person to hold onto the dog is most helpful. Not all dogs are fans of having their nails trimmed. If your dog is one of them, it might be best to seek a professional to handle the chore.

keeping dog outdoors

How Much Should You Keep Your Dog Outdoors?

If you live in the city, your urban canine is probably on a three-walk-a-day schedule for exercising, socializing, and eliminating. But if your home comes equipped with a yard and a fence, keeping a dog becomes much easier. The simplicity of giving your dog his morning constitutional while you're still garbed in a robe and slippers can't be beat. Add a dog door, and you don't even have to get out of bed! Phydeau can meet his own needs on his own schedule. However, some dog guardians use the yard as a crutch, and, before you know it, the backyard becomes Phydeau's entire world. How much is too much of a good thing?

Similar Breeds