Traits and Characteristics
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Personality
Think of the Turkish Kangal dog breed is like a wisened older sibling: they can be powerful, protective, and calm…until they’re not. They’re smart and independent thinkers, capable of making decisions without the input of a human handler, but they must be trained to know how to act around children, other pets, livestock, or anyone else they might perceive as a threat.
History
The Kangal dog of Turkey is a livestock guardian breed, ready to protect and alert a flock to danger. Named after the Central Anatolian town of Kangal in the Sivas Province of Turkey, these dogs are thought to have been brought from Central Asia by nomadic Turks. For a long time, the Kangal and another similar breed, the Akbash, were considered to be the Anatolian Shepherd Dog, but now they are two distinct breeds.