Turkish Kangal dog breed standing with paw up and mouth open against a white background
Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

88 to 132 pounds

height

28 to 32 inches

family

Mastiff

If you like a supersized dog with an impressive history of protecting livestock, the Turkish Kangal dog might be for you. They have short, thick, and dense coats with a waterproof and windproof undercoat designed to protect them from harsh weather conditions. They can be seen as gentle giants if trained properly.

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

