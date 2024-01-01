The Kangal dog of Turkey is a livestock guardian breed, ready to protect and alert a flock to danger. Named after the Central Anatolian town of Kangal in the Sivas Province of Turkey, these dogs are thought to have been brought from Central Asia by nomadic Turks. For a long time, the Kangal and another similar breed, the Akbash, were considered to be the Anatolian Shepherd Dog, but now they are two distinct breeds.