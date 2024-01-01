These happy-go-lucky pups have a distinctive curled tail that wags like a built-in metronome, always set to "super excited." With a look rivaling a thousand pillows, their thick double coat can be bear-brown, black, brown, or even a cuddle-worthy combo of black and brown. Their perky prick ears are forever on high alert for the next adventure, while their bodies are built like playful rectangles—perfect for squeezing into the coziest cuddle puddles after a long day of exploring.