Swedish Laphund dog breed standing on the grass panting
Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

30 to 45 pounds

height

16 to 20 inches

family

Spitz

These happy-go-lucky pups have a distinctive curled tail that wags like a built-in metronome, always set to "super excited." With a look rivaling a thousand pillows, their thick double coat can be bear-brown, black, brown, or even a cuddle-worthy combo of black and brown. Their perky prick ears are forever on high alert for the next adventure, while their bodies are built like playful rectangles—perfect for squeezing into the coziest cuddle puddles after a long day of exploring.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

