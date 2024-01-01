Standing Smooth Collie dog breed with head tilted against a white background
Standing Smooth Collie dog breed with head tilted against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

39.6 to 65 pounds

height

20 to 24 inches

family

Companion

The Smooth Collie is like a Rough Collie but with a short, flat double coat that’s much easier to maintain. They also drool less than Rough Collies, making them ideal for those who love the playfulness and intelligence of the breed without the puddles.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

