Traits and Characteristics
Herding
type
39.6 to 65 pounds
weight
20 to 24 inches
height
Companion
The Smooth Collie is like a Rough Collie but with a short, flat double coat that’s much easier to maintain. They also drool less than Rough Collies, making them ideal for those who love the playfulness and intelligence of the breed without the puddles.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality