Shorkie dog breed with collar sitting against a white background
Shorkie dog breed with collar sitting against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Mixed Breed

weight

7 to 15 pounds

height

7 to 11 inches

family

Companion

Traits and Characteristics

type

Mixed Breed

weight

7 to 15 pounds

height

7 to 11 inches

family

Companion

The Shih Tzu and Yorkshire Terrier, two small companion dogs, were bred to create a Shorkie, a firecracker of a pet who loves being right alongside their owner in whatever they are doing. They can vary in shape, color, and coat type but are generally under 15 pounds. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Finding pets for you...