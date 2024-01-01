Traits and Characteristics
Toy
type
11 to 88 pounds
weight
11 to 28 inches
height
Companion
Schnoodle isn’t just fun to say—these are playful, high-energy dogs that are always game for a good time. They can be made up of Miniature, Standard, or Giant Schnauzers and Toy, Miniature, or Standard Poodles. They do very well in a family setting.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality