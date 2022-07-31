Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Schipperke is a small, sturdy dog, square-proportioned, appearing to slope from shoulders to hindquarters. This appearance is helped by their double coat. Their fox-like face can appear questioning and mischievous, even impudent. Their trot is smooth and graceful. This is an agile and active dog.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.