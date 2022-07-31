Schipperke
Schipperke

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

10-16 lb

height

10-13"

family

Spitz

The Schipperke is a small, sturdy dog, square-proportioned, appearing to slope from shoulders to hindquarters. This appearance is helped by their double coat. Their fox-like face can appear questioning and mischievous, even impudent. Their trot is smooth and graceful. This is an agile and active dog.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

