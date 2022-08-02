The Samoyed combines strength, agility, dignity, and grace in a general spitz outline. Slightly longer than they are tall, they are nonetheless compact. They have a strong, muscular body that is able to combine power, speed, agility, and endurance. They have a quick, agile stride with good reach and drive. Their double coat is heavy and weather resistant. Their undercoat is soft and thick, whereas the outer coat is straight and harsh, standing straight out from their body, and glistening with a silver sheen. Their expression is often animated, with the characteristic “Samoyed smile” created by the upcurved corners of their mouth.

