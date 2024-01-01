Rough Collie dog breed sitting tall with one ear forward against a white background
Rough Collie dog breed sitting tall with one ear forward against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

50 to 75 pounds

height

22 to 26 inches

Lassie first appeared on the big screen in 1943, making the Rough Collie one of the most recognizable dog breeds in the world. They deserve the spotlight: these elegant, friendly, affectionate, and loyal companions enjoy staying close to their owners. These dogs, also known as Long Haired Collies, are not aggressive in nature and are quick learners who are game to get out and about in the world with their owners. 

