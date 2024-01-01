Traits and Characteristics
Mixed Breed
type
5 to 15 pounds
weight
6 to 11 inches
height
Companion
Spunky, devoted, and sociable, a Pomapoo is a cross between a Pomeranian and a Poodle. These joyful jesters have the clever personalities of a Poodle and don’t shed as much as a Pomeranian. They bond strongly with their owners and can be incorporated into owner or family activities.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality