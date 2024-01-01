Standing white Pomapoo dog breed on the grass with head tilted
Traits and Characteristics

type

Mixed Breed

weight

5 to 15 pounds

height

6 to 11 inches

family

Companion

Spunky, devoted, and sociable, a Pomapoo is a cross between a Pomeranian and a Poodle. These joyful jesters have the clever personalities of a Poodle and don’t shed as much as a Pomeranian. They bond strongly with their owners and can be incorporated into owner or family activities. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

