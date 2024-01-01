Pointer dogs stand tall with a tail and are muscular, graceful, and excellent at scent work. They’ve been depicted throughout art and history via their typical stance, with alert tails and raised forelegs and heads, all extended creating the breed's signature pose “pointing” for their owners. Their smooth, straight coats have a glorious sheen to them and are easy to maintain, although their insatiable need to romp outdoors might mean giving them lots of baths.

There are three types of Pointer dog breeds: English Pointers, Italian Pointers (Bracco Italianos), and Spanish Pointers. The English Pointer is a medium-sized athletic dog with a white coat that has either liver or lemon markings. The Bracco Italiano and Spanish Pointers, which are also known as Perdiguero de Burgos, have a chestnut or white coat. All three are affectionate, intelligent, and have strong instincts.