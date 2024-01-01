The Bracco Italiano rocks a powerful build with a head that turns heads. Their floppy ears and slightly loose skin might make them look like they just rolled out of bed, but underneath that short, easy-care coat lies an energetic adventurer who needs playtime and patience to truly shine. These active goofballs are brimming with loyalty and love for their families. Experienced dog owners who can provide consistent leadership, positive training, and plenty of mental and physical stimulation will find a rewarding companion in this doggo.