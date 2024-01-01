Bracco Italiano dog breed standing against white background
Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

55 to 90 pounds

height

21 to 27 inches

family

Pointer

The Bracco Italiano rocks a powerful build with a head that turns heads. Their floppy ears and slightly loose skin might make them look like they just rolled out of bed, but underneath that short, easy-care coat lies an energetic adventurer who needs playtime and patience to truly shine. These active goofballs are brimming with loyalty and love for their families. Experienced dog owners who can provide consistent leadership, positive training, and plenty of mental and physical stimulation will find a rewarding companion in this doggo.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

