Pharaoh Hound
Pharaoh Hound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

45-55 lb

height

21-25"

family

Sighthound

Although considered a sighthound in America, the Pharaoh Hound historically has hunted by both sight and scent—as well as hearing. The dog has an unexaggerated greyhound-like build, combining grace, power, and speed to run nimbly along rocky walls and ground. The breed has a good nose and large mobile ears that helped the dog follow animals underground. Slightly longer than tall, the gait is free and flowing, with the head held high. The coat is short and glossy.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

