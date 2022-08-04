Peruvian Inca Orchid
Peruvian Inca Orchid

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

8 ½ to 17 ½ pounds (small), 17 ½ to 26 ½ pounds (medium), 26 ½ to 55 pounds (large)

height

9 ¾ to 15 ¾ inches (small), 15 ¾ to 19 ¾ inches (medium), 19 ¾ to 25 ¾ inches (large)

family

Sighthound

Agile and intelligent, the Peruvian Inca Orchid is an elegant sighthound that exudes the look of speed, strength and stamina. The breed can be one of three sizes — small, medium or large — and one of two varieties — hairless or coated, both of which can be born in the same litter. Regardless the variety, the breed can be many different skin and coat color and pattern combinations. Energetic and alert, the Peruvian Inca Orchid excels at hunting, lure coursing, rally and agility.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

