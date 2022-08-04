Peruvian Inca OrchidView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
Agile and intelligent, the Peruvian Inca Orchid is an elegant sighthound that exudes the look of speed, strength and stamina. The breed can be one of three sizes — small, medium or large — and one of two varieties — hairless or coated, both of which can be born in the same litter. Regardless the variety, the breed can be many different skin and coat color and pattern combinations. Energetic and alert, the Peruvian Inca Orchid excels at hunting, lure coursing, rally and agility.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.