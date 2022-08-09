Old English Sheepdog
Old English Sheepdog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

60-90 lb

height

21-22"

family

Herding

This is a square-proportioned, thick-set dog, combining agility with strength. The compact body of the Old English Sheepdog is broader at the rump than shoulders. A distinguishing characteristic is the topline, which is lower at the withers than the loin. The gait is free and powerful, ground covering, yet gives the appearance of being effortless. The dog may pace or amble at slower speeds. The ambling gait is sometimes described as a “bearlike” roll or shuffle. The coat is profuse, but not excessive. It consists of a waterproof undercoat and a hard, shaggy outer coat that is neither straight nor curly. The dog has an intelligent expression.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

