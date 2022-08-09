This is a square-proportioned, thick-set dog, combining agility with strength. The compact body of the Old English Sheepdog is broader at the rump than shoulders. A distinguishing characteristic is the topline, which is lower at the withers than the loin. The gait is free and powerful, ground covering, yet gives the appearance of being effortless. The dog may pace or amble at slower speeds. The ambling gait is sometimes described as a “bearlike” roll or shuffle. The coat is profuse, but not excessive. It consists of a waterproof undercoat and a hard, shaggy outer coat that is neither straight nor curly. The dog has an intelligent expression.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!