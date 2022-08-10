Norfolk Terrier
Norfolk Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

11-12 lb

height

9-10"

family

Terrier

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

11-12 lb

height

9-10"

family

Terrier

Unlike the Norwich Terrier, the Norfolk is slightly longer than it is tall. Like the Norwich, this dog is a small alert dog who historically protected home and farm from rodents, working alone or in a pack. the Norwich Terrier is small, short-legged, and compact, with good bone and substance. The gait is low and driving. The double coat is weather resistant, with the outer coat consisting of hard, wiry, straight hair about 1.5 to 2 inches long, with a longer ruff. This dog wears a keen and intelligent expression and is a loyal companion.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

How To Apartment Train Your Dog

How to Apartment-Train Your Dog

 

Similar Breeds