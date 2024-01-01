The Munsterlander is a pleasant, cooperative, and trustworthy dog. They come in two sizes, small and large, and are driven by their noses. They are eager to please and are calm, affectionate, and devoted family members. Their flowing coats have lots of feathering on their legs and tails, and they can be a variety of colors, ranging from black to brown roan to white with markings that are plated, patched, or ticked.