Traits and Characteristics
Spaniel
type
50 to 70 pounds
weight
23 to 27 inches
height
Gun Dog
family
The Munsterlander is a pleasant, cooperative, and trustworthy dog. They come in two sizes, small and large, and are driven by their noses. They are eager to please and are calm, affectionate, and devoted family members. Their flowing coats have lots of feathering on their legs and tails, and they can be a variety of colors, ranging from black to brown roan to white with markings that are plated, patched, or ticked.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality