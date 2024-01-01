Slanted side view of a standing Munsterlander dog breed against a white background
Traits and Characteristics

type

Spaniel

weight

50 to 70 pounds

height

23 to 27 inches

family

Gun Dog

The Munsterlander is a pleasant, cooperative, and trustworthy dog. They come in two sizes, small and large, and are driven by their noses. They are eager to please and are calm, affectionate, and devoted family members. Their flowing coats have lots of feathering on their legs and tails, and they can be a variety of colors, ranging from black to brown roan to white with markings that are plated, patched, or ticked.

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

