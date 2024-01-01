Miniature Long-Haired Dachshund

Dark colored Dachshund Miniature Long Haired dog breed laying on a cushion looking at camera
Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

10 to 11 pounds

height

5 to 6 inches

family

Dachshund

A sausage dog with a flowing mane that'd make Farrah Fawcett jealous, the Miniature Long-Haired Dachshund is a pint-sized yet powerful pup. Don't let their short legs fool you—they are brave adventurers with an incredible sense of smell. Indoors, they're playful cuddle monsters, but outdoors, they're tiny explorers with a surprising amount of muscle under that luxurious fur.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

