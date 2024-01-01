A sausage dog with a flowing mane that'd make Farrah Fawcett jealous, the Miniature Long-Haired Dachshund is a pint-sized yet powerful pup. Don't let their short legs fool you—they are brave adventurers with an incredible sense of smell. Indoors, they're playful cuddle monsters, but outdoors, they're tiny explorers with a surprising amount of muscle under that luxurious fur.