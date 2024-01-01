Traits and Characteristics
Hound
type
10 to 11 pounds
weight
5 to 6 inches
height
Dachshund
A sausage dog with a flowing mane that'd make Farrah Fawcett jealous, the Miniature Long-Haired Dachshund is a pint-sized yet powerful pup. Don't let their short legs fool you—they are brave adventurers with an incredible sense of smell. Indoors, they're playful cuddle monsters, but outdoors, they're tiny explorers with a surprising amount of muscle under that luxurious fur.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality