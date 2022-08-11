Miniature Bull Terrier
Miniature Bull Terrier

Minature Bull Terriers are strongly built, square-proportioned dogs, big boned but not coarse. They reflect the attributes of the standard-sized Bull Terrier, such as sturdy bone and muscle and strong jaws. Their gait is free and easy. Their skin is tight and coat is short, flat, and harsh. They wear a keen and determined expression on its characteristic clown face.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

