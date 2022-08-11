Minature Bull Terriers are strongly built, square-proportioned dogs, big boned but not coarse. They reflect the attributes of the standard-sized Bull Terrier, such as sturdy bone and muscle and strong jaws. Their gait is free and easy. Their skin is tight and coat is short, flat, and harsh. They wear a keen and determined expression on its characteristic clown face.

