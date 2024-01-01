Known for its characteristically short legs and long body, the Long-Haired Dachshund is often affectionately referred to as a sausage dog, hot dog, or wiener dog. They are brave and bold dogs with lively personalities. The Long-Haired Dachshund has a coat that is soft, straight, or slightly waved with feathering around the backs, tails, and legs that Farrah Faucett would be jealous of. They do well indoors as a people-friendly pet and love romping around outdoors, chasing down scent leads.