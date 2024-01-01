Chocolate Dachshund Long Haired dog breed laying down with tongue out looking at the camera
Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

11 to 32 pounds

height

5 to 9 inches

family

Dachshund

Known for its characteristically short legs and long body, the Long-Haired Dachshund is often affectionately referred to as a sausage dog, hot dog, or wiener dog. They are brave and bold dogs with lively personalities. The Long-Haired Dachshund has a coat that is soft, straight, or slightly waved with feathering around the backs, tails, and legs that Farrah Faucett would be jealous of. They do well indoors as a people-friendly pet and love romping around outdoors, chasing down scent leads.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

