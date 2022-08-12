The Lakeland Terrier is a rather small dog of short-backed, square proportion, with a sturdy, workmanlike build. The legs are fairly long, enabling the dog to run at good speed and traverse the rugged shale terrain of the native mountain countryside. The Lakeland's gait is smooth and ground covering, with good reach and drive. The body is deep and narrow, allowing the dog to squeeze through small passages. The Lakeland Terrier's expression reflects moods ranging from intense to gay or impish. The double coat consists of a soft undercoat and a hard, wiry outer coat.

