Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Keeshond is a square-proportioned, sturdy dog of Northern type. An all-purpose dog, the Keeshond is a generalist rather than a specialist, and the physical build reflects this. The gait of the Keeshond is distinctive: clean, bold, and brisk, with only slight to moderate reach and drive. The long straight harsh outer coat stands off from the body, with a good mane and a thick downy undercoat. These impart superb insulation from cold and damp.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.