The Keeshond is a square-proportioned, sturdy dog of Northern type. An all-purpose dog, the Keeshond is a generalist rather than a specialist, and the physical build reflects this. The gait of the Keeshond is distinctive: clean, bold, and brisk, with only slight to moderate reach and drive. The long straight harsh outer coat stands off from the body, with a good mane and a thick downy undercoat. These impart superb insulation from cold and damp.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!