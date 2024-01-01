Japanese Spitz dog breed view from the side standing tall with mouth open on the grass
Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

10 to 25 pounds

height

12 to 15 inches

family

Companion

A fox-like face, pricked ears, and curled tail give the Japanese Spitz a spirited look, reflecting their merry and outgoing personality. They are small to medium in size with a striking cloud-like, pure-white coat. They are lively household companions with playful attitudes. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

