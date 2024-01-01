Traits and Characteristics
Sporting
type
64 to 86 pounds
weight
22 to 27 inches
height
Pointer
family
The Italian Spinone, also called Spinone Italiano, has hound dog good looks: a long head, long muzzle, and large dropped ears. They are strong and muscular, with a wiry coat with rough and dry hair. Long hair on their lips and eyebrows gives them protection from the ground they sniff—and a distinguished look. Often called the Spinone Italiano dog, the breed has a gentle and kind expression. The word Spinone comes from “pino,” a type of rough Italian bush the dogs became adept at running through.
