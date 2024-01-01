Italian Spinone dog breed seen from the side looking up with tail extended out on white background
Italian Spinone dog breed seen from the side looking up with tail extended out on white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

64 to 86 pounds

height

22 to 27 inches

family

Pointer

The Italian Spinone, also called Spinone Italiano, has hound dog good looks: a long head, long muzzle, and large dropped ears. They are strong and muscular, with a wiry coat with rough and dry hair. Long hair on their lips and eyebrows gives them protection from the ground they sniff—and a distinguished look. Often called the Spinone Italiano dog, the breed has a gentle and kind expression. The word Spinone comes from “pino,” a type of rough Italian bush the dogs became adept at running through. 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

