Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Irish Terrier has a graceful, racy outline, with a moderately long body. Sturdy and strong in substance, the Irish Terrier is also active and lithe in movement. This is an all-round terrier that combines speed, endurance, agility, and power to perform a great variety of jobs. Its broken coat is dense and wiry, and never so long as to obscure the body shape. This dog's expression, like its nature, is intense.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.