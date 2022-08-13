The Irish Terrier has a graceful, racy outline, with a moderately long body. Sturdy and strong in substance, the Irish Terrier is also active and lithe in movement. This is an all-round terrier that combines speed, endurance, agility, and power to perform a great variety of jobs. Its broken coat is dense and wiry, and never so long as to obscure the body shape. This dog's expression, like its nature, is intense.

