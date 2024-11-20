The Kuvasz is also called the Hungarian Kuvasz and is closely associated with Eastern Europe, although the breed likely originated in Tibet, coming to Hungary by way of Turkey. (“Kuvasz” could mean “armed guard of the nobility” in Turkish.) An old breed, they were favored by Hungarian nobility, held in high esteem, and omnipresent on most Hungarian estates. King Matthias, who reigned in the late 1400s, was a patron of the breed.

Eventually, Hungarian Kuvasz dogs became more common and became livestock dogs, with the name morphing to its present spelling, which means “mongrel.” The dogs first came to America in the 1930s.