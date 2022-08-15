The Harrier is a smaller version of the English Foxhound, bred to be suited for hunting hares. The Harrier has large bones for its size, and is slightly longer than tall. This is a scenting pack hound was bred to run with other dogs, scenting quarry, and hunting tirelessly over any terrain for long periods. It has a gentle expression when relaxed and alert when aroused. The coat is short and hard.

