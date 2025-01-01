The American Kennel Club (AKC) organizes dog breeds into seven distinct groups, each with its own unique history and purpose. Our expert guides delve into each AKC group – Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Utility, and Herding – highlighting their origins, characteristic traits, and potential challenges. Uncover the high energy of sporting breeds, the keen noses of hounds, and the protective instincts of working dogs. Navigate the world of AKC breed groups and find the perfect dog breed that aligns with your lifestyle and preferences.