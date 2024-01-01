Goldador dog breed from the chest up with tongue out against a blurred sky background
Goldador dog breed from the chest up with tongue out against a blurred sky background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

55 to 80 pounds

height

12 to 24 inches

family

Retriever

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

55 to 80 pounds

height

12 to 24 inches

family

Retriever

The Goldador, a happy-go-lucky cross of the loveable Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever mix is an enchanting working dog. They are often uniquely suited for roles as guide dogs, assistance dogs, and search and rescue heroes. Owners will want to invest in a good pair of hiking or work boots as the breed loves nothing more than romping around outside. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Finding pets for you...