Traits and Characteristics
Sporting
type
55 to 80 pounds
weight
12 to 24 inches
height
Retriever
The Goldador, a happy-go-lucky cross of the loveable Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever mix is an enchanting working dog. They are often uniquely suited for roles as guide dogs, assistance dogs, and search and rescue heroes. Owners will want to invest in a good pair of hiking or work boots as the breed loves nothing more than romping around outside.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality