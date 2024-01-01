Traits and Characteristics
Non-Sporting
type
49 to 57 pounds
weight
20 to 22 inches
height
Spitz
The Eurasier is a mid-sized, robust dog breed with a coat as luxurious as a fur coat. Think sharp, perked-up ears and an alert stance, always ready for an adventure. Their curled tails are elegant, while their double coat—a weatherproof topcoat snuggled over a dense, fluffy undercoat—make them look like living teddy bears. They are as cuddly as they look.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality