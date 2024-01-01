Eurasier dog breed laying sideways with mouth open looking up against a white background
Eurasier dog breed laying sideways with mouth open looking up against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

49 to 57 pounds

height

20 to 22 inches

family

Spitz

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

49 to 57 pounds

height

20 to 22 inches

family

Spitz

The Eurasier is a mid-sized, robust dog breed with a coat as luxurious as a fur coat. Think sharp, perked-up ears and an alert stance, always ready for an adventure. Their curled tails are elegant, while their double coat—a weatherproof topcoat snuggled over a dense, fluffy undercoat—make them look like living teddy bears. They are as cuddly as they look. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Finding pets for you...