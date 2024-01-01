Traits and Characteristics
Working
type
66 to 110 pounds
weight
24 to 29 inches
height
Mastiff
These solid and robust dogs boast a mastiff-like physique but are a little more lithe than lumbering, exuding an aura of graceful athleticism. Estrela Mountain Dogs can be long-haired or short-haired, but either way, they’re majestic-looking with an air of regalness. The long-coated beauties flaunt a lavish mane of slightly coarse, flowing outer fur atop a plush, lighter-hued undercoat, while their short-coated counterparts sport a dense, yet velvety-smooth fur that helps keep them warm.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality