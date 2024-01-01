Estrela Mountain Dog breed sitting tall against a white background
Estrela Mountain Dog breed sitting tall against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

66 to 110 pounds

height

24 to 29 inches

family

Mastiff

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

66 to 110 pounds

height

24 to 29 inches

family

Mastiff

These solid and robust dogs boast a mastiff-like physique but are a little more lithe than lumbering, exuding an aura of graceful athleticism. Estrela Mountain Dogs can be long-haired or short-haired, but either way, they’re majestic-looking with an air of regalness. The long-coated beauties flaunt a lavish mane of slightly coarse, flowing outer fur atop a plush, lighter-hued undercoat, while their short-coated counterparts sport a dense, yet velvety-smooth fur that helps keep them warm.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Finding pets for you...