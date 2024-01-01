These solid and robust dogs boast a mastiff-like physique but are a little more lithe than lumbering, exuding an aura of graceful athleticism. Estrela Mountain Dogs can be long-haired or short-haired, but either way, they’re majestic-looking with an air of regalness. The long-coated beauties flaunt a lavish mane of slightly coarse, flowing outer fur atop a plush, lighter-hued undercoat, while their short-coated counterparts sport a dense, yet velvety-smooth fur that helps keep them warm.