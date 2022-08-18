English Shepherd
English Shepherd

Traits and Characteristics

type

Shepherd

weight

45 to 60 pounds (male), 40 to 50 pounds (female)

height

19 to 23 inches (male), 18 to 22 inches (female)

family

Herding

Confident with a sense of purpose, the English Shepherd is a true all-purpose working breed. This well-balanced medium-size dog is built for speed and agility, and his supreme intelligence makes him relatively easy to train. The English Shepherd’s keen herding ability, coupled with agility, stamina and perseverance, positions him as an excellent herding dog. He also is valued for his tracking, hunting and treeing abilities, and has the intelligence, athleticism and easy trainability needed to excel at obedience and agility.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

