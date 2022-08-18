Confident with a sense of purpose, the English Shepherd is a true all-purpose working breed. This well-balanced medium-size dog is built for speed and agility, and his supreme intelligence makes him relatively easy to train. The English Shepherd’s keen herding ability, coupled with agility, stamina and perseverance, positions him as an excellent herding dog. He also is valued for his tracking, hunting and treeing abilities, and has the intelligence, athleticism and easy trainability needed to excel at obedience and agility.

