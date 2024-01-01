Multi colored Chorkie dog breed headshot with one ear up against white background
Traits and Characteristics

weight

8 to 14 pounds

height

6 to 9 inches

The breeds that make up the small companion Chorkie are the Chihuahua (long coat or smooth coat) and the Yorkshire Terrier. There are varieties in size, shape, colors, and coat types for these pocket rockets who enjoy the company of their owner first and foremost. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

