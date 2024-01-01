Spunky, fun-loving, and playful, Chiweenies bring together the energy and personality of Chihuahuas and Dachshunds with little to no shedding. They are fiercely loyal to their owners and develop strong bonds with them. These tenacious little dogs are extremely alert and tend to bark, letting their opinions be known. Their intelligence, quick wit, and enthusiasm more than make up for the noise, though. Like Dachshunds, they can be stubborn, so they might need additional patience when training.