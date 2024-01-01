Carmel and white Chiweenie dog breed laying down in dirt with one ear up
Carmel and white Chiweenie dog breed laying down in dirt with one ear up

Traits and Characteristics

type

Mixed Breed

weight

5 to 12 pounds

height

6 to 8 inches

Spunky, fun-loving, and playful, Chiweenies bring together the energy and personality of Chihuahuas and Dachshunds with little to no shedding. They are fiercely loyal to their owners and develop strong bonds with them. These tenacious little dogs are extremely alert and tend to bark, letting their opinions be known. Their intelligence, quick wit, and enthusiasm more than make up for the noise, though. Like Dachshunds, they can be stubborn, so they might need additional patience when training.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

