These artful Arctic pups can do well with a family if trained and exercised properly and love life with other Canadian Eskimo Dogs. However, due to the amount of shedding and the time commitment needed to have them mentally and physically fulfilled, they don’t do particularly well with families that can’t devote a lot of time to them. Small children or other pets are likely too much of a conflict of interest as far as time and energy go. They also do not like being left at home alone, even if they have walkers or are in daycare. They are super friendly and outgoing and need company, and a lonely or bored Eskimo Dog can be destructive and noisy.