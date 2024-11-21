The Brittany’s lineage goes back to the 1800s in France, where sportsmen crossed small spaniels with English Setters to produce dogs that suited their needs. They had strong noises, and an insatiable appetite for work, and were either tailless or stub-tailed. The dogs became popular with the French elite because of their obedience and energy level, plus their ability to point and retrieve. The first registered Brittany dog was in 1907, and they came to the Americas through Mexico around 1925. It took a while for the breed to be accepted, but the dogs soon proved their worth as hard workers with incredible stamina despite their small size.