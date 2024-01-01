Traits and Characteristics
Working
type
39 to 65 pounds
weight
18.9 to 24 inches
height
Companion
The Borador is a perfect mix of a Labrador Retriever and Border Collie, making them equally clever as they are cute. This genetic lottery means Boradors come in all shapes and sizes: some sleek Lab silhouettes, others sporting the fluffier Border Collie look. Their personalities are just as diverse too. Some inherit the goofy charm of a Labrador, while others channel their inner sheepdog, ready to herd anything that moves (including your unsuspecting slippers!).
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality