The Borador is a perfect mix of a Labrador Retriever and Border Collie, making them equally clever as they are cute. This genetic lottery means Boradors come in all shapes and sizes: some sleek Lab silhouettes, others sporting the fluffier Border Collie look. Their personalities are just as diverse too. Some inherit the goofy charm of a Labrador, while others channel their inner sheepdog, ready to herd anything that moves (including your unsuspecting slippers!).