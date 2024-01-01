Dark Bergamasco Sheepdog breed with tongue out laying in the grass
Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

57 to 84 pounds

height

22 to 24 inches

family

Herding

Bergamasco Sheepdogs require a double-take, so distinctive are their coats and so rare is the breed. This medium-sized sheepdog is powerfully constructed, with a square profile and dreadlocked coat that takes about three years to fully mature. Their greasy, flat mats help protect these working dogs from weather, wind, and predators. Intelligent and affable, they are friendly and gentle as trained family pets, although their herding instincts remain strong. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

