Bergamasco Sheepdogs require a double-take, so distinctive are their coats and so rare is the breed. This medium-sized sheepdog is powerfully constructed, with a square profile and dreadlocked coat that takes about three years to fully mature. Their greasy, flat mats help protect these working dogs from weather, wind, and predators. Intelligent and affable, they are friendly and gentle as trained family pets, although their herding instincts remain strong.