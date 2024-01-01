You’re not imagining it—Belgian Laekenois have a regal background, which might account for the elegant way they hold themselves. These dogs were originally bred to protect flocks and now make loyal and enthusiastic companions. Adaptable and quick learners, they are curious watchdogs who rely on a strong partnership with their owners. Belgian Shepherd Laekenois have a harsh and wiry rough coat which is usually red or fawn in color, often with black shading on the muzzle and tail.