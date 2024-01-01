Belgian Shepherd Laekenois

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

55 to 65 pounds

height

22 to 26 inches

family

Sheepdog

You’re not imagining it—Belgian Laekenois have a regal background, which might account for the elegant way they hold themselves. These dogs were originally bred to protect flocks and now make loyal and enthusiastic companions. Adaptable and quick learners, they are curious watchdogs who rely on a strong partnership with their owners. Belgian Shepherd Laekenois have a harsh and wiry rough coat which is usually red or fawn in color, often with black shading on the muzzle and tail. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

