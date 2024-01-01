Beagler dog breed laying forward with paws out on black surface with gray background
Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

10 to 22 pounds

height

12 to 16 inches

family

Hound

The breeds that make up the Beaglier are a mix of the Beagle and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, two generally happy, cheerful, affectionate breeds. Beagliers love people and will want to be out and about with their owners, doing whatever their families are doing. They are happy to sit at your feet but also require about two hours of exercise a day and mental stimulation to be happy. The breed can retain some of its hound dog instincts and might be subject to some of the health issues that often plague Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. 

