Traits and Characteristics
Hound
type
44 to 55 pounds
weight
17 to 20 inches
height
Hound
Imagine a dog built for the rugged landscapes of Bavaria, muscular and athletic, with a heart as steadfast as the mountains themselves. The Bavarian Mountain Hound is a devoted and brave scent hound, equipped with an extraordinary nose and an unyielding spirit for adventure. These dogs thrive on excitement, and daily exercise to keep their keen senses sharp and their bodies in peak condition. Their strong stamina and unwavering loyalty make them the perfect partner for any outdoor enthusiast.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality