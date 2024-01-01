Bavarian Mountain Hound

Bavarian Mountain Hound dog breed lying at slight angle in grass
Bavarian Mountain Hound dog breed lying at slight angle in grass

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

44 to 55 pounds

height

17 to 20 inches

family

Hound

Imagine a dog built for the rugged landscapes of Bavaria, muscular and athletic, with a heart as steadfast as the mountains themselves. The Bavarian Mountain Hound is a devoted and brave scent hound, equipped with an extraordinary nose and an unyielding spirit for adventure. These dogs thrive on excitement, and daily exercise to keep their keen senses sharp and their bodies in peak condition. Their strong stamina and unwavering loyalty make them the perfect partner for any outdoor enthusiast.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

