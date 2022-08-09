The Basenji is square-proportioned and high on leg. This breed is far more slightly built and longer legged than most other primitive breeds, allowing a good amount of speed and the ability to perform the double-suspension gallop. The Basenji’s erect ears help locate game in thick bush and may act as heat dissipaters. This dog’s short coat also aids in dealing with the hot climate of Africa.

