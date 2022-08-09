basenji
basenji

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

22-24 lb

height

16-17"

family

Sighthound

The Basenji is square-proportioned and high on leg. This breed is far more slightly built and longer legged than most other primitive breeds, allowing a good amount of speed and the ability to perform the double-suspension gallop. The Basenji’s erect ears help locate game in thick bush and may act as heat dissipaters. This dog’s short coat also aids in dealing with the hot climate of Africa.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

