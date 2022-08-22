Aussiedoodle
Aussiedoodle

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

25-70 pounds

height

14-23 inches

family

Herding

The Aussiedoodle is an active and intelligent mixed-breed dog with Australian Shepherd and Poodle parents. Often called a “designer breed”, “Aussiedoodle” is not really an actual breed designation. The term refers to intentionally crossing two distinct breeds with the hope that the puppies will exhibit the most desirable attributes of their parents -- for example the non-shedding coat of a Poodle and the intelligence of an Australian Shepherd. Mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and may tend toward traits of one of the breeds of its parentage more than the other, so be sure to read up on both parent breeds, if you are interested in a “designer” breed.

If you’re looking for the Einstein of dogs, the Aussiedoodle is a great candidate since both Poodles and Australian Shepherds are intelligent breeds. They’re well known for their smarts and tend to be active and require exercise for both body and brain. Size will vary, since their Poodle parents also come in various sizes. Since they’re both smart AND agile, Aussiedoodles are a great option for a pet parent looking to get their pup involved in some flyball or agility training. Plus, have you ever seen a more adorable face? They’re incredibly hard to resist.

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

