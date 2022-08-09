Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The American Water Spaniel packs a lot of ability into a comparatively small dog. This breed’s muzzle is long and strong enough to carry a large goose, and has strong quarters to propel through water and over land. This dog is slightly longer than tall, solidly built and muscular. The coat can range from uniform waves (marcel) to close curls, with a dense undercoat. This combination provides protection against weather, water, or briars. The ears are well covered with hair, which should not grow into the ear canal. The gait is balanced, with reach and drive.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.