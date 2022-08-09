The American Water Spaniel packs a lot of ability into a comparatively small dog. This breed’s muzzle is long and strong enough to carry a large goose, and has strong quarters to propel through water and over land. This dog is slightly longer than tall, solidly built and muscular. The coat can range from uniform waves (marcel) to close curls, with a dense undercoat. This combination provides protection against weather, water, or briars. The ears are well covered with hair, which should not grow into the ear canal. The gait is balanced, with reach and drive.

